5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Second Win Over Michigan State

The college basketball regular season has officially come to a close, and the Wolverines ended it with a bang.

The No. 3 Michigan men’s basketball team won its 19th conference game of the season, taking down No. 8 Michigan State, 90-80, and winning the conference title by a ridiculous four games.

The bitter in-state rivalry game delivered on all expectations. Despite the Wolverines already having the regular season title comfortably secured, the pride that comes with winning in this rivalry elicited every fiber of competitive spirit from both teams.

Things got a little testy at times, but ultimately, Sunday afternoon’s contest resulted in an excellent basketball game.

Here are five key takeaways from Michigan’s impressive win…

Lendeborg’s Best Game Of The Season

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg is an interesting player — his true value doesn’t always show itself in the box score. Entering Sunday’s game, he was averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists to go along with 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals.

They’re good numbers, no doubt, but for a player who is likely about to win Big Ten Player of the Year, they’re on the lower side. Lendeborg’s impact instead lies largely in his versatility, both on defense and on offense.

Sunday afternoon, the numbers matched the impact. Lendeborg was red-hot shooting the ball, scoring 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting, including a 5-for-6 clip from three. He also tacked on three assists, one block, and one steal.

Lendeborg doesn’t always need to score 20-plus points, but he’s proven several times this season that when the lights are the brightest, he plays his best ball.

A Chippy And Physical Contest

As expected in a heated rivalry, a few extracurricular antics occurred.

In the first half, Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. — who has faced criticism for several “dirty” plays this season — kicked Michigan junior guard Elliot Cadeau between the legs, resulting in a technical foul. Wolverines’ junior center Aday Mara shoved Spartans forward Carson Cooper in the air during a rebound, and Mara earned a flagrant foul. A few minutes later, Michigan freshman guard Trey McKenney knocked the ball out of Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler’s hands during an in-bound, and the refs gave McKenney a Class B technical foul.

In the second half, Fears stole the ball from Mara and had a wide open lane to the basket. Mara grabbed onto Fears’ jersey to keep him from getting down the court, once again resulting in a technical foul.

The referees did a great job of making sure nothing got too out of hand. The game was physical throughout, certainly, but outside of those few isolated incidents, it stayed squarely within the “physical” designation and avoided the “dangerous” bin.

Gayle And McKenney Came To Play

With sophomore guard L.J. Cason out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear, the Wolverines’ bench shrinks by one. Still, Michigan’s bench significantly outplayed Michigan State’s, and both McKenney and senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. were a large part of that.

Gayle had been struggling to put the ball in the basket as of late, and he hadn’t scored double digit points in his previous 16 games. In his 28 minutes on Sunday, however, he scored 15 points on 4-for-5 shooting to go along with his four rebounds and three assists.

McKenney finished with 12 points, scoring eight straight on a crucial 14-3 run in the second half.

Michigan’s depth has been a strength all year, and if McKenney and Gayle keep playing like this, that will continue to be the case, even without Cason.

Foul Trouble Causes Some Problems

Mara got into some foul trouble in the first half, which is something Michigan would love to avoid. With Mara out of the game, the Wolverines have decent rim protection, but with Mara, its elite.

The Spartans took advantage of the minutes where Mara was on the bench, pounding the ball inside with consistency. Even if Mara isn’t blocking a shot, his mere presence in the paint is a high-level deterrent for prospective scorers, so his absence was a welcome sight for Michigan State.

Several of Mara’s fouls were avoidable, too. He picked up two of his four on the silly flagrant and technical fouls, neither of which were necessary. Dusty May can live with Mara picking up a couple of fouls while trying to contest a shot, but he’s too valuable to be forced to spend extended time on the bench.

By The Numbers: A Historic Big Ten Season

For the first time ever, a Big Ten team has won 19 regular season conference games, and the 2025-26 Michigan Wolverines are the team to do it.

As a caveat, the Big Ten only switched to a 20-game schedule in 2018, having played an 18-game schedule since 1974. The 1974-75 and 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers were the only teams ever to collect 18-0 records in Big Ten play.