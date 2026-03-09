LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
Michigan Holds Its Position Once More In Latest AP Poll

Less than a week before Selection Sunday, Michigan stays put in the AP Poll. Here’s where the Wolverines sit moving forward…

Eli Trese
Roddy Gayle Jr. #11 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket against Coen Carr #55 of the Michigan State Spartans. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

In the final AP Poll Top 25 rankings before the official NCAA Tournament bracket is released, the Wolverines saw no change.

After wrapping up the regular season with two more wins — a 71-68 win over Iowa, and a 90-80 victory over No. 8 Michigan State — the Michigan men’s basketball team remained in the No. 3 spot in the poll.

On the road against Iowa, the Wolverines had a little bit of trouble. They battled significant turnover woes that handed the Hawkeyes a handful of extra possessions, so despite shooting 53% to Iowa’s 39%, the game came down to the wire. Ultimately, Michigan was able to do just enough to overcome its own mistakes and emerge victorious.

The Wolverines played much better at home against Michigan State. It was a physical contest with a lot of battling on the interior, but it was Michigan’s 3-point shooting that was the biggest difference maker. Led by graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg’s five triples, the Wolverines shot 10-for-22 from deep on their way to the rivalry win.

The Spartans stuck at No. 8 despite the loss, and Illinois filled in at No. 9 behind them. Nebraska dropped two spots to No. 11, and Purdue’s scuffle continued, dropping all the way down to No. 18. Wisconsin rounded out the Big Ten teams in the poll, reentering at No. 23.

Here are the complete AP Poll rankings from Week 18:

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida
  5. Houston
  6. UConn
  7. Iowa State
  8. Michigan State
  9. Illinois
  10. Virginia
  11. Nebraska
  12. Gonzaga
  13. St. John’s
  14. Kansas
  15. Alabama
  16. Texas Tech
  17. Arkansas
  18. Purdue
  19. North Carolina
  20. Miami (OH)
  21. Saint Mary’s
  22. Vanderbilt
  23. Wisconsin
  24. Louisville
  25. Tennessee

Other teams receiving votes: Miami (FL), TCU, BYU, Saint Louis, High Point, Georgia, Villanova, UCLA, VCU, Stephen F. Austin, Utah State, Ohio State, Missouri, Akron.

What’s Next For Michigan?

With the regular season drawing to a close, the AP Poll falls into obsoletion for most college basketball fans. Now, all attention turns to seeding.

The Wolverines are a lock to pick up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament — not officially, but even if they lost in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament, they’d most likely still be a top-four overall seed.

Michigan is certainly still gunning for that No. 1 overall seed, but it could treat the conference tournament as simply a cosmetic endeavor with minimal consequence.

But that probably won’t happen.

The Wolverines have too many competitors — both players and coaches — to not go out and try to win every game they play.

Their first game will take place at Noon EST on Friday, with their opponent TBD. This event will give Michigan one final chance to tune up in a tournament environment before the NCAA Tournament officially kicks off the following week.

The Wolverines’ dominant regular season is over. Now, it’s time for them to tackle the postseason.

Michigan Wolverines
Eli TreseWriter
