Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings will look to make it two wings in a row as they battle the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 36-21-7 and third in the Atlantic Division. They are just three points back of second and five points back of first in the division race. Detroit just beat the New Jersey Devils on the road 3-0. They scored one goal in every period, and a couple of those goals came a few minutes into the period. The Red Wings were outshot 31-30, outhit 19-17, and lost in faceoffs 30-26. The power play was 1-for-5, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Detroit did well blocking shots, but also gave the puck away a lot. Moritz Seider was the first star with one goal and two assists.

The Panthers are 31-29-3 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. They are third to last in the Eastern Conference and 11 points out of the last playoff spot. Florida just beat the Red Wings on the road 3-1. The Panthers scored 11 minutes into the first period, and the Red Wings tied things up at the halfway point of the game. Early in the third period, Florida retook the lead and got an empty netter to put the game away. The Panthers outhit Detroit 29-11, but lost in shots 29-23 and lost in faceoffs 34-16. The power play was 1-for-3, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops.

Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-135)

Panthers -1.5 (+125)

Money line

Red Wings +114

Panthers -120

Total

OVER 6 (-116)

UNDER 6 (+107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Detroit's last nine games.

Detroit is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games against Florida.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Florida's last nine games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Panthers Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin, C - Day-to-day

John Gibson, G - Day-to-day

David Perron, LW - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand, LW - Out

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Seth Jones, D - Injured reserve

Cole Schwindt, RW - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20th in scoring, tied for 10th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists and points. The Red Wings are 18-10-4 on the road and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. The season series is tied 1-1, with both games hitting the under and being a little one-sided for one team. Detroit hasn't won two games in a row in almost two months, and their last couple of games have been about defense more than offense.

Florida is 19th in scoring, tied for 25th in goals against, 18th on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers are 16-14-3 at home and 3-7 in their last 10 games. With their last win, Florida ended a four-game losing streak. They were able to get the defense back on track and take care of business in the third period. Like the Red Wings, the Panthers haven't won two games in a row in a while.

Best Bet: Panthers Money Line