Kim Barnes Arico: ‘This Is The Best Season In Program History’

Michigan women’s basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico joined Jim O'Brien for the latest "Coffee With The Coach" interview to break down the Wolverines’ tough Big Ten Tournament loss to Iowa — and what it means for a talented but young Michigan team heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Barnes Arico discusses an emotional fourth quarter against the Hawkeyes, the pressure young student-athletes face in big moments, and why she believes this Michigan team is still growing into something special.