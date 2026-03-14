Michigan Thwarts Wisconsin’s Comeback At The Buzzer, Advances To Big Ten Tournament Finals

When the Badgers handed the Wolverines their first and only Big Ten loss of the season back in January, it was a second-half flurry of 3-pointers that was their ultimate demise. Saturday in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, it almost happened again.

The No. 1 seed Michigan men's basketball team (31-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 5 seed Wisconsin (24-10, 14-6) comeback attempt in the second half, winning 68-65 and advancing the the Big Ten Tournament finals

Offensively, Michigan had one of its worst first halves of the entire year. It shot 8-for-30 from the field, good for just 28 points. Surprisingly, however, the Wolverines never fell too far behind.

The Badgers weren't having much success early on either. The teams started the game a combined 3-for-17 from the field, and neither team eclipsed the 10-point mark until there were 12 minutes left in the half.

Wisconsin coaxed the Wolverines into a 3-point shootout, effectively mitigating the size and physicality advantage that Michigan owns in the paint. Especially against the hot-shooting Badgers, Michigan is an underdog in a shooting contest.

It didn't help the Wolverines that junior guard Elliot Cadeau picked up two early fouls in just six minutes of action. With the season-ending injury to sophomore guard L.J. Cason, Cadeau's foul trouble left Michigan with no real true point guard, and the offense stagnated as a result.

On the back of a flurry of triples, Wisconsin managed to open up a seven-point, 23-16 lead with 4:47 to play in the half. The Wolverines were forcing tough shots and not making the easy ones, and the Badgers were finding their groove.

But led by freshman guard Trey McKenney's seven-point first half and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg's late-clock 3-pointer, the Wolverines somehow weathered the storm of their ugly half and entered the break tied at 28-28.

Michigan started the second half looking much more like itself. It returned to its primary identity of forcing the ball inside and running on the fastbreak, resulting in a 14-3 run to open the period. Cadeau, Lendeborg, and Mara all converted easy looks at the rim to help Wolverines opened up a 42-31 lead just over four minutes into the half.

Whether it was the tired legs from three games in three days or the sheer talent and size Michigan presented, the Badgers' defense just couldn't cope.

The Wolverines were working heavily through the post, allowing Mara and Lendeborg make the plays from inside. While it resulted in an influx of easy looks around the rim, it also opened up kick-out threes which they made at a higher clip. For a team like Michigan, playing inside-out opens up the offense.

Wisconsin's offense had to needed wake from its second half slumber if it wanted to mount a comeback. It had a 15-point, 54-39 deficit to work back from and less than 10 minutes to do it.

Well, it woke up in a massive way. A storm of five 3-pointers in four minutes — four from forward Austin Rapp alone — to go along with a string of stops.

The Badgers' 3-point ambush deleted the 15-point difference, and with just over five minutes to play, it was a brand new ballgame with the score knotted at 56-56.

Rapp was unconscious. He hit two more 3-pointers to bring his total up to six in a six-minute span, and he gave his squad a 62-60 lead with 2:58 to play.

The Wolverines didn't panic, though. They didn't try to fight fire with fire and jack up a bunch of 3-pointers of their own. Instead, they stuck with was working and worked the ball into the key.

It was, however, a 3-pointer from Cadeau that gave Michigan its lead back. Lendeborg grabbed Cadeau's missed first attempt and kicked it out for the reload from the top of the key. As the ball sank through the net, the Wolverines took a 65-62 lead with 45.6 seconds left in the game.

After the Badgers tied the game up once more on the other end, Michigan held the ball for the final shot. The play broke down, but Cadeau somehow found a lightly-covered Lendeborg on the right wing.

He let the ball fly, and it rippled the net with 0.4 seconds to play.

Wisconsin got a full-court shot off, but it was no good. The Wolverines had won at the buzzer.

Michigan avoided another loss at the hands of the flame-throwing Badgers and advanced to the Big Ten Tournament final in one swoop.