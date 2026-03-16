Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Calgary Flames will look to play a spoiler role for the Detroit Red Wings playoff chances. The puck drops on Monday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Flames are 26-33-7 and seventh in the Pacific Division. They are second to last in the Western Conference standings and just lost to the New York Islanders on the road, 3-2. After one period of play, Calgary was down 3-0, but they did make things interesting, with two goals in the third period. The Flames outshot the Islanders 32-27, but lost in hits 22-9 and in faceoffs 26-19. The power play was 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Blake Coleman was the third star with one goal.

The Red Wings are 36-23-8 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have a point lead on the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and they can move up a few spots in the Atlantic standings. Detroit just lost to the Dallas Stars on the road, 3-2, in overtime. The Stars scored in the first and second periods. The Red Wings scored early in the third and late in the period to force overtime. Shots were even at 24 and Detroit won in faceoffs, but were outhit 21-20. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. It was a hard-fought point for the Red Wings, with defenseman Moritz Seider putting up six shots and having an assist.

Spread

Flames +1.5 (-159)

Red Wings -1.5 (+149)

Money line

Flames +163

Red Wings -173

Total

OVER 5.5 (-116)

UNDER 5.5 (+105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Flames vs Red Wings Betting Trends

Calgary is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

Calgary is 0-7 SU in its last seven games against Detroit.

Calgary is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit's last nine games against Calgary.

Flames vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Calgary Flames

Jake Bean, D - Injured reserve

Jonathan Huberdeau, C - Injured reserve

Samuel Honzek, LW - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW - Day-to-day

Michael Rasmussen, C - Out

Dylan Larkin, C - Out

Andrew Copp, C - Out

Flames vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Calgary is 32nd in scoring, tied for 18th in goals against, 31st on the power play, and tied for 11th on the penalty kill. Coleman leads the team in goals. The Flames are 10-21-3 on the road and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Calgary has lost three of their last four games, with a couple of them being blowout losses. The bright spot for this team is that they kept the last two games close. This team has shown resilience late in games and has been capable of getting third-period comebacks.

Detroit is 21st in scoring, 11th in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 20th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 18-11-3 at home and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit is back home after going 1-2-1 on a tough four-game road trip. All of the games were against some of the best teams in the league and the Red Wings dropped the last three games. Detroit has been involved in a few high-scoring games recently and will look to establish their offensive rhythm early.

Best Bet: Over