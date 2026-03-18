Dusty May On Michigan’s March Madness Mindset: ‘Frame by Frame, Possession by Possession’

Michigan head coach Dusty May joins Big Jim O’Brien for Coffee With The Coach to talk about the Wolverines heading into the NCAA Tournament.

In this conversation, Big Jim and Coach May discuss Michigan’s preparation for March Madness, how the tough Big Ten schedule helped prepare the team for tournament play, and what a “perfect game” looks like for Michigan when everything is flowing on the court.

Dusty May also talks about leadership on this Wolverines team, player development throughout the season, and the mindset needed to succeed in the NCAA Tournament where every possession matters.