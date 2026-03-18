Michigan To Play Howard In First Round Of NCAA Tournament

Michigan watched the first official game of the NCAA Tournament very closely, because the winner of the matchup determined the Wolverines’ first opponent.

The Howard Bison took down UMBC in the First Four on Tuesday night, winning by a final score of 86-83. The Bison were in control almost the entire game, but UMBC embarked on a late-game sprint to set up a nail-biting ending. Ultimately, UMBC missed a last-second deep 3-pointer, and Howard earned its first ever NCAA Tournament win.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference is one of the weakest conferences in the country, but Howard was clearly the best team in the league.

The Bison finished the regular season 21-10 — no other team in the conference finished above .500 — and won both the regular season and conference tournament titles. Now, they’re set to take on No. 1 seed Michigan in the Round of 64.

Here’s three things to watch for when the Wolverines take on Howard Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Turnovers Galore

Howard’s biggest vice is that it ranks 337th in turnover percentage, with 19.5% of its offensive possessions ending in a turnover. On the contrary, it ranks 14th in the country in opponent turnover percentage, forcing a turnover on 21% of defensive possessions.

The Wolverines themselves have had their share of turnover trouble this year, so the Bison could cause some havoc if they can get under Michigan’s skin. The real question is whether Howard can still force turnovers against a team of the Wolverines’ caliber.

Michigan ranks No. 1 in the country in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, and against a team that turns the ball over as much as Howard does, the Wolverines’ defense will be salivating.

Howard’s Guards Lead The Way

Howard’s four leading scorers are all guards. Cedric Taylor III and Bryce Harris lead the way averaging 17.1 points apiece — although Taylor plays more like a wing — while Cam Gillus and Oso Okojie sit at 10.6 and 10.5 points per game, respectively.

Okojie had an impressive showing against UMBC in the First Four. He led the game in scoring with 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go along with his five rebounds. Harris also put together a great game, scoring 19 points and collecting 14 rebounds.

In the NCAA Tournament, good guard play goes a long way, and the Bison certainly have that.

Size Discrepancy

The tallest player in Howard’s starting lineup is 6-foot-7. The Wolverines have three guys 6-foot-9 or taller in theirs. It goes without saying that Michigan is a significantly bigger team, and it will need to use that to its advantage.

Despite not being very big, the Bison are a solid offensive rebounding team. They nabbed 12 offensive boards to UMBC’s six Tuesday night, and they ranked 21st in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage on the season.

The only comparable game that Howard has played this season was against Duke in November. The Bison lost 93-56 and got outrebounded 34 to 18. If that game is any indication, Michigan’s size could cause a lot of problems for Howard.