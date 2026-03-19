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Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit hopes to secure its 50th win of the season on Thursday when they face a Washington squad mired in a 13-game losing streak. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m….

Laura Bernheim
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Detroit hopes to secure its 50th win of the season on Thursday when they face a Washington squad mired in a 13-game losing streak. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST  at Capital One Arena, with coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

Detroit (49-19) enters the rematch fresh off a 130-117 victory over Washington on Tuesday. Jalen Duren dominated the undersized Wizards, erupting for a career-high 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds. 

The win came at a cost, however, as All-Star guard Cade Cunningham exited in the first quarter with back spasms and is listed as day-to-day. The Pistons are already navigating the absence of key rotation piece Isaiah Stewart (calf) and will rely on Daniss Jenkins to fill the playmaking void if Cunningham is unable to suit up.

Washington (16-52) arrives desperate to snap a miserable 13-game losing streak. The Wizards are allowing a league-worst 123.8 points per game, a glaring issue against Detroit's interior attack. Despite the defensive struggles, rookie Bub Carrington provided a major bright spot on Tuesday, pouring in 21 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Spread

  • Pistons -14.5 (-101)
  • Wizards +14.5 (-106)

Moneyline

  • Pistons -908
  • Wizards +843

Total

  • Over 231.5 (-110)
  • Under 231.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Pistons are 2-7 against the spread in their last seven games.
  • The Wizards have lost 13 straight overall but are 16-4 at home against the Pistons.
  • The total has gone over in five straight Pistons matchups.
  • The total has gone over in five of the last six games for the Wizards.
  • The Pistons have won five of the past seven matchups against the Wizards.
  • The over has hit in four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Pistons vs Wizards Injury Reports

Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham, G — Out (back).
  • Isaiah Stewart, F — Out (calf).

Wizards

  • Bilal Coulibaly, G — Questionable (heel).
  • Alex Sarr, C —Questionable (toe).
  • Leaky Black, F — Out (ankle).
  • Trae Young, G — Out (quad).
  • Anthony Davis, F — Out (finger).
  • Kyshawn George, F — Out (elbow).
  • D'Angelo Russell, G — Out (non-injury related).

Pistons vs Wizards Predictions and Picks

"The Pistons have the clear and undeniable upper hand to win this contest. They possess far too much size, discipline, and high-level playmaking for a Washington defense that frequently loses focus during transition and struggles with communication on ball screens. Unless the Wizards can manage to shoot an entirely unsustainable percentage from behind the arc or benefit from a massive Detroit letdown, the Pistons' sheer efficiency and star power should lead them to another lopsided victory on the road." — Erik Gibbs, SportyTrader

"The Pistons have, expectedly, opened as heavy road favorites once again, even with Cunningham already ruled out. But you have to say that it's warranted given how cold the depleted Wizards have been lately. It's hard to trust the Wizards, who have nothing to play for at this stage of the season, but I think we are getting just enough free points for the Wizards to get the cover in this rematch." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz

"The Wizards have covered in all four of their recent meetings with Detroit, including Tuesday's 19.5-point cover on their home floor. With Cunningham and Stewart both out, Detroit's offensive ceiling is significantly reduced, and the Pistons are navigating a back-to-back with a depleted rotation. Washington covered by more than five points two nights ago in worse injury circumstances — there is no compelling reason to fade that trend at a smaller number tonight." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners

Detroit PistonsWashington Wizards
Laura BernheimWriter
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