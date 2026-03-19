Michigan Extinguishes Hot-Shooting Howard, Advances In NCAA Tournament

The Wolverines were met by a stampede of Bison in Buffalo, New York, but they were ultimately able to tame the herd.

The No. 1 seed Michigan men's basketball team (32-3) utilized its large size advantage to take down the No. 16 seed Howard Bison (24-11) by a final score of 101-80. The Wolverines dodged a massive upset and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The first half functioned as an offensive showcase for both squads.

The Wolverines figured it out first, and for a moment, it looked like the might pull off the classic first-round wire-to-wire blowout. They made their first three 3-pointers and were getting easy looks in the paint thanks to their immense size advantage. The Bison, however, missed their first five 3-point attempts and looked uncomfortable on both sides of the floor.

But that lopsided affair only lasted for about seven minutes, because from the 13:00 mark until halftime, Howard couldn't miss. It made 10 of its next 11 3-pointers and even knocked down some tough mid-range jumpers.

This can't be chalked up to the Bison simply getting hot, either, because a good portion of those 3-pointers were wide open. The Wolverines were over-helping. They were collapsing too hard on the dribble drive and leaving shooters open. Howard definitely hit some contested shots, but Michigan wasn't helping itself on defense.

The Wolverines made up for a lot of their defensive woes on the other end, though. In the first half, they shot 17-for-26 from the field, including a 7-for-13 clip from deep. The Bison were slow on their rotations, so Michigan got its fair share of open looks for itself.

The Wolverines took a 50-46 lead into halftime. While a slim lead is better than no lead at all, Michigan had to feel that Howard was a little too close for comfort, all things considered.

The 20-minute halftime breather did nothing to quell the offensive fireworks. In the first four minutes of second-half action, Howard shot 3-for-3 from the field, and the Wolverines shot 5-for-7 themselves.

Michigan tried to throw full court pressure at the Bison to manufacture some semblance of defensive rhythm, but Howard had no trouble with that either. Even without the ability to get a stop, Michigan's lead slowly grew based only volume scoring alone, sporting a 68-58 advantage with 15 minutes to play.

The Bison hung tough for a good portion of the game, but things began to unravel mid-way through the second period.

The Wolverines abused their size advantage, feeding sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. and graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg down near the basket to get easy looks. But they stretched the floor too, and a right-corner 3-pointer from senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. opened up a 77-59 lead.

Michigan was having no trouble picking apart Howard's defense, and the Bison had lost their magic touch that kept the first half so close. The Wolverines just threw the ball in to 7-foot-3 junior center Aday Mara, and Howard's defenders — none of which were taller than 6-foot-7 — could only watch him place the ball in the basket. From the 10-minute mark to the six-minute mark, Michigan scored 14 points. Mara scored 12 of those 14.

With five minutes the play, the game was over. The Wolverines held a 94-65 lead, and the rest of the game was simply a formality.