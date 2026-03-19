Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Montreal Canadiens will look to keep pace in the playoff standings as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Canadiens are 37-20-10 and third in the Atlantic Division. They sit six points out of first and hold a three-point cushion above the playoff cut line. Montreal just beat the Boston Bruins at home 3-2, in overtime. Both teams scored once in the first and second periods. The Canadiens came back twice and never led until the game-winning goal in overtime. Montreal outshot Boston 31-28 and won in faceoffs 28-25, but lost in hits 32-26. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4 on stops. The first star of the game was Cole Caufield, who had one goal and one assist.

The Red Wings are 37-23-8 and fourth in the Atlantic Division. They are tied for the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and only have a point lead from not being in the playoffs. Detroit just beat the Calgary Flames at home 5-2. After one period of play, the Flames led 1-0. In the second period, the Red Wings scored three straight goals in a 5:30 stretch, Calgary got one goal back, and Detroit finished the period with a two-goal lead. The Red Wings outhit the Flames 26-20, but were outshot 27-25 and lost in faceoffs 28-19. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. Patrick Kane was the first star with two goals.

Spread

Canadiens -1.5 (+225)

Red Wings +1.5 (-265)

Money line

Canadiens -111

Red Wings +104

Total

OVER 6 (-115)

UNDER 6 (+103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 19, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Canadiens vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Montreal's last five games.

Montreal is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Montreal is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Detroit's last 13 games.

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games at home.

Canadiens vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine, RW - Injured reserve

Kirby Dach, C - Out

Detroit Red Wings

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW - Day-to-day

Michael Rasmussen, C - Out

Dylan Larkin, C - Out

Andrew Copp, C - Out

Canadiens vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Montreal is fourth in scoring, 24th in goals against, seventh on the power play, and 27th on the penalty kill. Cole Caufield leads the team in goals. The Canadiens are 18-7-8 on the road and 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Their key strength is the high-powered offense that is averaging around 3.7 goals per game recently. Caufield and Nick Suzuki drive the offensive production and have shown the ability to win tight games.

Detroit is 20th in scoring, tied for 11th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 18th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 19-11-3 at home and 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit has some balanced scoring going for them and they also have strong goaltending. The likely starter for the game is goaltender John Gibson, who has posted solid numbers recently. The Red Wings have been inconsistent lately, hovering around .500.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line