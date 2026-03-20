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Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Golden State Warriors will get a step closer to the end of their East Coast road trip when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday….

Ezra Bernstein
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will get a step closer to the end of their East Coast road trip when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The Warriors have essentially locked up the 10th seed in the West, holding an 8.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with only 13 games remaining in the season. Detroit, despite occupying the first seed in the East, is on much shakier footing, holding only a four-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics.

A host of important injuries have derailed a once-promising Golden State season. Forward Jimmy Butler has missed the majority of the campaign with a torn ACL, and superstar guard Stephen Curry has dealt with an ongoing knee injury of his own that will keep him out of this contest. Without their two best players, the Warriors have been reduced to putting out a lineup that looks like a borderline G-League unit, led by forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Brandin Podziemski. That lineup will have its hands full dealing with a Detroit lineup that is also without its best player.

This season looked like the Pistons' opportunity to represent the East in the NBA Finals until superstar guard Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung on Thursday. Now, head coach JB Bickerstaff will be forced to find a way to replace 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game using a combination of backcourt players, Daniss Jenkins, Marcus Sasser, and Caris LeVert. The Warriors will provide a necessary adjustment period before Detroit takes on a red-hot Lakers team next week.

Spread

  • Warriors +6.5 (-107)
  • Pistons -6.5 (-102)

Money line

  • Warriors +216
  • Pistons -235

Totals

  • Over 218 (-100)
  • Under 218 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Warriors are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.
  • The Warriors are 16-19 ATS on the road.
  • The over is 5-1 in Golden State's last six games.
  • Detroit is 1-3 ATS in its last four games.
  • The Pistons are 12-17 ATS as home favorites.
  • The over has cashed in five of Detroit's last six games.

Warriors vs Pistons Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham, G - Out.
  • Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Golden State Warriors

  • Stephen Curry, G - Out.
  • Jimmy Butler, F - Out.
  • Moses Moody, F - Out.
  • Al Horford, C - Out.
  • Seth Curry, G - Out.
  • LJ Cryer, G - Questionable.
  • Quinten Post, C - Questionable.

Warriors vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

Peter Tran of PickDawgz writes, "The Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, Al Horford, Moses Moody, and Jimmy Butler III again, while the Pistons have ruled out Isaiah Stewart and Cade Cunningham. The Warriors could really do with a win here just for their own confidence, but they've been hit so hard by injuries and don't have the pieces to even keep their heads above water in the short term. In contrast, the Pistons are heating up again, but they will have to start relying on other players to step up in the absence of Cunningham, who suffered a collapsed lung. This should be a close one for the most part, but in the end, I have the Pistons coming away with the win and cover at home."

Detroit PistonsGolden State Warriors
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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