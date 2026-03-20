Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Golden State Warriors will get a step closer to the end of their East Coast road trip when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday. The Warriors have essentially locked up the 10th seed in the West, holding an 8.5-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with only 13 games remaining in the season. Detroit, despite occupying the first seed in the East, is on much shakier footing, holding only a four-game lead over the second-place Boston Celtics.

A host of important injuries have derailed a once-promising Golden State season. Forward Jimmy Butler has missed the majority of the campaign with a torn ACL, and superstar guard Stephen Curry has dealt with an ongoing knee injury of his own that will keep him out of this contest. Without their two best players, the Warriors have been reduced to putting out a lineup that looks like a borderline G-League unit, led by forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Brandin Podziemski. That lineup will have its hands full dealing with a Detroit lineup that is also without its best player.

This season looked like the Pistons' opportunity to represent the East in the NBA Finals until superstar guard Cade Cunningham suffered a collapsed lung on Thursday. Now, head coach JB Bickerstaff will be forced to find a way to replace 24.5 points and 9.9 assists per game using a combination of backcourt players, Daniss Jenkins, Marcus Sasser, and Caris LeVert. The Warriors will provide a necessary adjustment period before Detroit takes on a red-hot Lakers team next week.

Spread

Warriors +6.5 (-107)

Pistons -6.5 (-102)

Money line

Warriors +216

Pistons -235

Totals

Over 218 (-100)

Under 218 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Warriors vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Warriors are 2-4 ATS in their last six games.

The Warriors are 16-19 ATS on the road.

The over is 5-1 in Golden State's last six games.

Detroit is 1-3 ATS in its last four games.

The Pistons are 12-17 ATS as home favorites.

The over has cashed in five of Detroit's last six games.

Warriors vs Pistons Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Out.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, G - Out.

Jimmy Butler, F - Out.

Moses Moody, F - Out.

Al Horford, C - Out.

Seth Curry, G - Out.

LJ Cryer, G - Questionable.

Quinten Post, C - Questionable.

Warriors vs Pistons Prediction and Pick