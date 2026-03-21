Michigan Runs By Saint Louis, Advances To Sweet 16

Led by graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 1 seed Michigan men's basketball team (33-3) blew by No. 9 seed Saint Louis (29-6) by a final score of 95-72, advancing to its second straight Sweet 16.

For these two programs, its almost like looking in the mirror. Head coaches Dusty May and Josh Schertz are very good friends, and their play style shows that. Both squads play a free-flowing, cut-heavy offense, want to run in transition, and they both have the ability to pop off large runs.

And runs were, unsurprisingly, the story of the first half. The Wolverines engineered the first burst, riding a 13-2 segment to open up a 20-12 lead. But the Billikens responded immediately with 15-3 run to retake a 27-23 lead.

Saint Louis guard Brady Dunlap lit the spark, knocking in three 3-pointers off of the bench. But it wasn't a 3-point barrage that kept the Billikens in the game, instead, they simply trusted their offense and got looks in the paint and on the fast break.

For Michigan, junior guard Elliot Cadeau found his stroke from range, banging in three 3-pointers of his own in the first half. Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg and junior center Aday Mara also found success in the opening period, scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Keeping with the theme, the Wolverines closed the half on a 25-12 run, taking a sizeable 48-39 lead into the locker rooms.

The opening five minutes of the second half were frantic. Saint Louis made four of five 3-point attempts, but it wasn't able to gain much ground because Michigan was feeling itself too. The Wolverines opened the period shooting 6-for-10, and they were getting out on the break with consistency.

The second half flew by. There were minimal stoppages in play, and as the clock ticked under 12 minutes to play, Michigan had successfully staved off the Billikens' attempts to gain control and led 66-57.

While it had hung around for a good portion of the game, Saint Louis just couldn't match the Wolverines' size and athleticism for a full 40 minutes. Lendeborg threw down a nasty dunk and then knocked in a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to help Michigan open up a more comfortable cushion.

The Wolverines were getting whatever they wanted near the basket, including a sweet over-the-shoulder lob from Mara to sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr. who slammed it home with authority.

With 7:17 remaining in the game and Michigan boasting an 81-63 lead, the sun was setting on Saint Louis' chances for a stunning upset.

The Wolverines' 25-9 run in the middle portion of the second half was a poetic end-cap to a run-heavy game. Everything they wanted, they got, and Lendeborg in particular put together a stellar half. He upped his game totals to 25 and points and six rebounds on 9-for-13 shooting.

Once Michigan opened up a 20-point lead with 6:33 to play, it never looked back. The Wolverines were able to cruise to a 23-point second-round win over Saint Louis