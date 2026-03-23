Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total

A marquee matchup awaits on Monday night as the red-hot Los Angeles Lakers put their nine-game winning streak on the line against the Eastern Conference-leading Pistons in Detroit. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena, with coverage on Spectrum SportsNet and FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

Los Angeles (46-25) comes in flying high after a 105-104 road win over Orlando on Saturday, courtesy of a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Luke Kennard. The Lakers received more good news on Sunday when the NBA rescinded Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul, allowing the guard to avoid an automatic one-game suspension. Doncic has averaged 38.7 points over his last 10 games, while LeBron James continues to produce with 21.1 points and 6.8 assists per night.

Detroit (51-19) looks to extend its own three-game winning streak. The Pistons clinched a first-round playoff berth with a 115-101 victory over Golden State on Friday, powered by a defense that forced 26 turnovers. However, Detroit is facing a significant obstacle with Cade Cunningham sidelined with a collapsed lung. Center Jalen Duren has dominated the paint during the absence, averaging 27.7 points during the team's winning streak.

The Pistons cruised to a 128-106 victory in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 30 in Los Angeles.

Spread

Lakers -1.5 (-107)

Pistons +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Lakers -117

Pistons +111

Total

Over 226.5 (-110)

Under 226.5 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on March 23, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Lakers vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Lakers are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.

The Pistons are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 matchups.

The Lakers are 5-1 in their last six games playing as the underdog.

The Pistons are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games against the Lakers.

The Lakers have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Pistons.

The over has hit in eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

Lakers vs Pistons Injury Reports

Lakers

Marcus Smart, G — Questionable (ankle).

Rui Hachimura, F — Questionable (calf).

Maxi Kleber, F — Out (back).

Pistons

Marcus Sasser, G — Out (hip).

Cade Cunningham, G — Out (chest).

Isaiah Stewart, F — Out (calf).

Kevin Huerter, G — Out (shoulder).

Lakers vs Pistons Predictions and Picks

"When a team is as scorching hot as the Lakers are right now, it would be foolish to bet against them. This is especially true since Cade Cunningham is sidelined with an injury. With both sides healthy, this would probably be a great game. However, with Detroit down its best player, the Lakers have a distinct advantage— and they'll make the most of it." — Travis Pulver, SportyTrader

"The Pistons have continued to pile on the wins but have been missing Cunningham, while the Lakers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season heading into this meeting. Be sure to check the lineups before tipoff, but assuming that the Lakers have either Hachimura or Smart, I will lean towards the Lakers to continue their hot streak with another win and cover in a close one." — Peter Tran, PickDawgz