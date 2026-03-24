Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings are squeezing everything they can out of a critical four-game home stand. They'll try to cap it off with a victory when the Ottawa Senators visit for a faceoff at 7 p.m. EST this Tuesday. Ottawa is on a three-game win streak that hasn't had the degree of difficulty Detroit plans to offer.

Detroit is in the thick of what could be a historically tight race in the Eastern Conference. Motor City's 84-point record has the Red Wings teetering on the edge of playoff qualification. Detroit can't blame a lack of points against Tuesday's division rival, Ottawa, for the stress because the Red Wings have feasted on the Senators with three victories in the previous 10 weeks alone.

The injury absence of captain Dylan Larkin was felt acutely Saturday when Detroit endured its first loss of the stint at Little Caesars Arena. Boston's 4-2 win followed a tough midgame in which the Red Wings equalized 1-1, but ironically, Detroit controlled play throughout much of Boston's successful trek to the 60:00 mark. Boston netminder Jeremy Swayman put on a show worthy of Stars & Stripes teammate Conor Hellebuyck, stopping 41 of Detroit's 43 shots.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+220)

Senators +1.5 (-240)

Money line

Red Wings -118

Senators +111

Total

Over 6 (-104)

Under 6 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 24, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Betting Trends

Detroit is already 3-0-0 versus Ottawa in calendar year 2026.

The Red Wings remain only 4-7 ATS over the last 11 encounters.

Ottawa is 3-1-0 in its last four back ends of back-to-back nights.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Center Dylan Larkin remains out with a leg injury.

Center Michael Rasmussen is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Winger Michael Brandsegg-Nygard is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Ottawa Senators

Defenseman Jake Sanderson is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Dennis Gilbert is out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Nick Jensen is out for the season with a knee injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators Predictions and Picks

Do the Senators think they're a playoff club? Brady Tkachuk's team is certainly competing as hard as a contender. Subpar netminding has plagued Ottawa all campaign, especially after goalie Linus Ullmark's personal leave “plunged the Canadian Tire Centre crease into chaos” as it's described by the blogger Anthony Trudeau of Daily Faceoff. But the Swede blanked Anaheim 2-0 soon after returning.

If Ottawa's weakness between the posts is trending up as of the spring solstice, Tuesday's under-totals bets could win as easily as when the last Detroit-Ottawa contest ended in a 2-1 win for the Red Wings. It's the Detroit goaltending corps that has shone in the series as of late. G John Gibson stopped 26 of 27 opposing shots in the aforementioned OT victory. Tkachuk is always confident on the one-timer, but speculators must ask if Ottawa's snipers lack confidence against a Detroit corps that foils them.