Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The surging Atlanta Hawks will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday. About a month ago, it looked like Atlanta was poised to drop out of the Eastern Conference playoff race entirely, but a ridiculously good stretch of basketball saw it go on a 13-1 run. Now the Hawks are sixth in the conference, with a good chance to avoid the play-in. The Pistons will likely retain the first seed, as a five-game lead with only 11 games left on the schedule would require a major meltdown for Detroit to drop its position.

While the Hawks' hot streak is undeniably impressive, it must be taken with a grain of salt. Of their 13 wins, only two came against teams with winning records in the form of the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic. Neither of those is a particularly impressive victory, making this date with the Pistons an ideal opportunity to see if Atlanta is really as good as it looks. A big game from forward Jalen Johnson, who leads the team in points, rebounds, and assists per game with 22.7, 10.4, and 8.0, respectively, would go a long way in securing a win against the East's best.

Detroit already derailed another red-hot team, the Los Angeles Lakers, the last time out. Without star guard Cade Cunningham in the lineup, backup Daniss Jenkins stepped up in a huge way, providing 30 points and eight assists to lead the Pistons to an important victory. About half of Detroit's remaining games are against teams currently slated to make the playoffs, so every win counts in the Pistons' effort to lock up the first seed.

Spread

Hawks +3 (-110)

Pistons -3 (-103)

Money line

Hawks +135

Pistons -145

Totals

Over 227.5 (-101)

Under 227.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 25, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Hawks vs Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered in 12 of their last 14 games.

The Hawks are 20-15 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 4-1 in Atlanta's last five games.

Detroit is 3-2 ATS in its last five.

The Pistons are 13-17 ATS as home favorites.

The under is 3-2 in Detroit's last five games.

Hawks vs Pistons Injury Reports

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson, F - Questionable.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Out.

Marcus Sasser, G - Questionable.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Javonte Green, F - Questionable.

Hawks vs Pistons Prediction and Pick