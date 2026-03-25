Coffee With The Coach: Michigan’s Mike Boynton Jr. On The Sweet 16 And More

Big Jim sat down with University of Michigan assistant head coach Mike Boynton Jr. to break down the Sweet 16 matchup against Alabama and what it’s going to take to advance in the NCAA Tournament, as part of the newest "Coffee With The Coach" interview. Check out the full interview in the above video from 94.7 WCSX on YouTube.

Boynton discusses why the Wolverines defense could be the difference in Friday night's showdown with the Crimson Tide, who can kill them from 3-point range if they're not careful. Also among the topics: in-game adjustments on the defensive end; why trust is fueling the Wolverines' tournament run; the leadership in the Michigan locker room; and more. Boynton even gives some thoughts on Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham's injury.