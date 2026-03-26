Detroit Tigers vs San Diego Padres Odds, Spread, and Total

Back-to-back Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal takes the mound on Thursday afternoon as the Tigers open a highly anticipated 2026 season against the Padres in San Diego. First pitch on Thursday is set for 4:10 p.m. EST, with national coverage on MLB Network and MLB.TV.

This season, Detroit has its sights firmly set on winning its first American League Central title since 2014. The front office aggressively upgraded the pitching staff over the winter, bringing in veterans Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, and Kenley Jansen.

The lineup features a blend of returning core players and a rising star in 21-year-old Kevin McGonigle, who won the starting shortstop job and joins Hall of Famers like Al Kaline and Alan Trammell by earning an Opening Day nod before his 22nd birthday.

Skubal remains the team's undisputed ace. Entering a potential contract year, the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner is coming off a dominant campaign where he posted a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts.

San Diego counters with new manager Craig Stammen and Opening Day starter Nick Pivetta, who earned the assignment following a career-best 2.87 ERA last season.

The Padres retooled their lineup over the winter to hit lefties like Skubal, adding right-handed sluggers Nick Castellanos and Miguel Andujar to support Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+135)

Padres +1.5 (-151)

Moneyline

Tigers -130

Padres +121

Total

Over 7 (-104)

Under 7 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The 2025 Tigers lost 14 of their last 20 games.

The total went under in four of the Padres' last five matchups.

The total went under in nine of the Tigers' last 13 games last season.

The 2025 Padres won eight of their last 11 games.

The under has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

The Padres have won five of the last seven matchups against the Tigers in San Diego.

Tigers vs Padres Injury Reports

Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (oblique)

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Padres

Yu Darvish, SP — Restricted list (elbow).

Yuki Matsui, RP — 15-day IL (groin).

Joe Musgrove, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Bryan Hoeing, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jason Adam, RP — 15-day IL (quadriceps).

Griffin Canning, SP — 15-day IL (Achilles).

Will Wagner, 3B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Sung-Mun Song, 3B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers vs Padres Predictions and Picks

"Tarik Skubal is the separator. When you have the best pitcher in the game, you don't need to be perfect elsewhere. The Padres are dangerous, but also inconsistent. Detroit has the edge where it matters most early in the season." — Chris Vasile, Covers

"Detroit holds the advantage on the mound, and that's usually the clearest dividing line on Opening Day. Tarik Skubal isn't just an ace — he's one of the few starters in baseball who can tilt a matchup by himself .... Nick Pivetta was excellent last year and has been strong at Petco, but Skubal's combination of strikeout ability, low walk rate, and ability to suppress hard contact gives Detroit a steadier, more dominant profile in a game that's likely to be tight early." — Dean Whitaker, Winners, and Whiners