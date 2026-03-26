LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The New Orleans Pelicans will play their second Eastern Conference road game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST. New Orleans looks to be…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 23: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after making a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will play their second Eastern Conference road game in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST. New Orleans looks to be ready for the offseason, having been officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The Pistons could not be further from that situation, sitting in the first seed in the East, a position they will look to maintain throughout the 10 regular-season games they have left.

A close game against the New York Knicks continued to show that the Pelicans are better than their record shows. Head coach James Borrego's small-ball approach has allowed New Orleans to stay in game after game against far more talented teams, utilizing a healthy season from forward Zion Williamson to do so. There are no moral victories in professional sports, but all things considered, losing in a competitive fashion is not so bad for New Orleans, seeing as it allows it to continue to improve its draft status.

The Pistons have played five games without star guard Cade Cunningham, managing to win four of them, including a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, this contest has the potential to be the toughest mental test of the stretch. Detroit is coming off a brutal loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, one that saw them erase an 18-point halftime deficit to force overtime before the Pistons ultimately fell short by a single point. The emotional swings of that game, combined with the fact that this contest is the second leg of a back-to-back, should make even the mediocre Pelicans a challenge.

Spread

  • Pelicans +4.5 (-101)
  • Pistons -4.5 (-107)

Money line

  • Pelicans +174
  • Pistons -188

Totals

  • Over 226 (-105)
  • Under 226 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 26, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • New Orleans is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games.
  • The Pelicans failed to cover in their lone game against the Pistons earlier this year.
  • The under is 6-4 in New Orleans' last 10.
  • Detroit has gone 3-2 ATS in its last five games.
  • The Pistons are only 17-19 ATS when playing at home.
  • The under is 3-2 in Detroit's last five games.

Pelicans vs Pistons Injury Reports

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Dejounte Murray, G - Questionable.
  • Trey Murphy III, G - Questionable.
  • Bryce McGowens, F - Out.

Detroit Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham, G - Out.
  • Marcus Sasser, G - Out.
  • Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Pelicans vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

New Orleans has a couple of key players on the injury report, but the books expect both of them to play. Assuming that is the case, taking the Pelicans to find another cover is a wise move. The Pistons have played four games in six days, including the aforementioned overtime matchup with the Hawks. With a couple of injuries forcing more minutes on those healthy, fans should see plenty of heavy legs trudging up the court for Detroit. New Orleans will take advantage by keeping things close and covering.

Detroit PistonsNew Orleans Pelicans
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 23: Daniss Jenkins #24 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
NBAAtlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Duncan Robinson #55 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball in the third quarter against Sharife Cooper #13 of the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
NBALos Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
NBAGolden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and TotalsEzra Bernstein
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect