Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings will look to end a two-game losing streak and keep pace in the playoff race, as they battle the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 38-25-8 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They are just one point back of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and they just lost to the Ottawa Senators at home 3-2. Detroit gave up the first three goals of the game, but slowly came back and cut the deficit to one early in the third period. The Red Wings outshot the Senators 35-21, but were outhit 26-13 and lost in faceoffs 31-23. The power play was 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The third star of the game was Dylan Larkin, who scored one goal.

The Sabres are 44-20-8 and first in the Atlantic Division. They are tied for first overall in the Eastern Conference and just lost to the Boston Bruins at home 4-3 in overtime. The Sabres came back twice, took the lead in the third, lost the lead, and fell 38 seconds into overtime. Buffalo was outshot 31-25, outhit 28-21, and lost in faceoffs 33-29. The power play was 2-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2 on stops. The Sabres had some of their good chances blocked and Jason Zucker was the second star with two goals.



Spread

Red Wings +1.5 (-184)

Sabres -1.5 (+165)

Money line

Red Wings +143

Sabres -153

Total

OVER 6 (-109)

UNDER 6 (+102)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Sabres Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Detroit's last 16 games.

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Buffalo's last seven games.

Buffalo is 12-3 SU in its last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Buffalo's last 14 games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Sabres Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Cam Talbot, G - Out

Michael Rasmussen, C - Out

Emmitt Finnie, C - Day-to-day

Buffalo Sabres

Noah Ostlund, C - Day-to-day

Justin Danforth, RW - Injured reserve

Jordan Greenway, LW - Injured reserve

Jiri Kulich, C - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Sabres Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 21st in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, 14th on the power play, and 24th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 18-12-5 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. During the two-game skid, the offense scored just two goals in both losses. They are still playing solid hockey and remain dangerous if their top line produces. However, they have lost three road games in a row, with both sides of the puck playing inconsistently.

Buffalo is fifth in scoring, 11th in goals against, 16th on the power play, and fifth on the penalty kill. Tage Thompson leads the team in goals and points. The Sabres are 22-9-4 at home and 7-1-2 in their last 10 games. Buffalo has also lost two games in a row, but those games were high-scoring losses and not low-scoring ones like the Red Wings' defeats. The Sabres are among the top clubs in recent power rankings and they have maintained strong offensive production.

Best Bet: Sabres money line