Detroit Tigers vs San Diego Padres Odds, Spread, and Total

Following a dominant season-opening win and Kevin McGonigle's historic debut, the Tigers hand the ball to prized offseason acquisition Framber Valdez Friday night in San Diego. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST at Petco Park, with the interleague matchup airing on MLB.TV.

Detroit (1-0) opened the 2026 campaign with an emphatic 8-2 victory on Thursday, fueled by 21-year-old McGonigle, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. The rookie shortstop became the first Tiger to record four hits in his major league debut since Billy Bean in 1987.

The offensive outburst backed a stellar start from Tarik Skubal, who tossed six shutout innings. Friday, the Tigers will now look to their new $115 million man to replicate that success. Valdez brings an 81-52 career record and a 3.36 ERA from his eight seasons with the Houston Astros.

San Diego (0-1) hopes to regroup after managing just two runs on five hits during manager Craig Stammen's debut. Opening Day starter Nick Pivetta was chased in the third inning after giving up six runs on seven hits and three runs.

Hoping to save their bullpen, the Padres turn to Michael King, who owns a 2.16 ERA in four career appearances against Detroit. The right-hander posted a 2.95 ERA over 13 wins in 2024 but battled injuries throughout a frustrating 2025 campaign.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-200)

Padres -1.5 (+178)

Money line

Tigers +112

Padres -117

Total

Over 7.5 (+104)

Under 7.5 (-113)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

Dating back to last season, the Tigers are 7-13 in their last 20 games.

The Padres have won seven of their last nine home games.

The total has gone under in nine of the Tigers' last 12 matchups.

The total has gone under in six of the last nine Padres games.

The over has hit in four of the last six meetings between these teams.

The Tigers have won four of the last five matchups against the Padres.

Tigers vs Padres Injury Reports

Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (oblique)

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Padres

Yu Darvish, SP — Restricted list (elbow).

Yuki Matsui, RP — 15-day IL (groin).

Joe Musgrove, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Bryan Hoeing, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Jason Adam, RP — 15-day IL (quadriceps).

Griffin Canning, SP — 15-day IL (Achilles).

Will Wagner, 3B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Sung-Mun Song, 3B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers vs Padres Predictions and Picks

"San Diego appears to hold the clear advantage. Their superior offensive ceiling, combined with the home-field atmosphere, makes them the heavy favorite to dictate the pace of this game. Detroit has the grit to keep it close for several innings, but the sheer volume of power in the Padres' middle-order should eventually overwhelm a Tigers pitching staff that is still searching for a reliable secondary ace." — Erik Gibbs, SportyTrader

Best Bet: Tigers money line