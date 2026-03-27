Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide: NCAA Sweet Sixteen Odds, Spread, and Total

Michigan is dominating the Midwest Region in the way a No. 1 seed is supposed to. However, the school's next March Madness opponent appears to be every bit as dominant as UM going into the Wolverines' Sweet Sixteen contest with the No. 4-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:35 p.m. EST on Friday.

Alabama was anything but a heavy favorite over Texas Tech last weekend, but this spring's dangerous Crimson Tide surprised with its second blowout win in as many NCAA Tournament games, turning the Red Raiders black and blue in a 90-65 romp. Alabama has made the Sweet Sixteen a superlative fifth time in six years, only missing out on the gala's second week in 2021-22.

While the perception is that NIL made Cinderella vanish, about as many underdogs as usual survived last weekend. They're simply underdogs from large name-brand colleges rather than “Loyola-Chicago” sweethearts. Michigan must grapple with a Crimson Tide culture that thinks a modest seed is as good as No. 1, Alabama having reached the Elite Eight as a No. 8 seed in 2004 and the Final Four as a No. 4 in 2024. The opponents have combined to average a 22.25-point winning margin through two rounds.

Spread

Wolverines -9.5 (+101)

Crimson Tide -9.5 (-110)

Money line

Wolverines -459

Crimson Tide +407

Total

Over 173 (-103)

Under 173 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on March 27, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Trends

Michigan is on a 1-6 skid against the spread.

Alabama has covered ATS in five of its last seven games.

Totals went over in five of UM's last six games against SEC schools.

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Injury Reports

Michigan Wolverines

Guard LJ Cason is out following surgery for a torn ACL.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Forward Keitenn Bristow is questionable with an ankle injury.

Guard Davion Hannah is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Center Collins Onyejiaka is out due to treatment for a heart condition.

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Predictions and Picks

UM head coach Dusty May outdueled Saint Louis skipper Josh Schertz in the Wolverines' Round-of-32 victory, luring the Billikens into a high-tempo battle that was bound to favor the deeper and more athletic Michigan squad. Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 25 points and six boards. Michigan's strategy of outlasting SLU in the 95-72 win might also prove useful against Alabama, since the Crimson Tide's flaw as an underdog bet is that the Midwest's No. 4 is thinned by absences.

Alabama guard Aden Holloway was arrested in early March for driving “2.1 pounds” of illegally untaxed marijuana, according to Colin Gay of Tuscaloosa News, who adds that Alabama head coach “Nate Oats confirmed” Holloway's suspension from the program. The Tide is missing athletes at guard, center, and forward, though to Oats' credit, Alabama is still using a long bench. Transfer guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was sensational with six treys against TTU, but senior Houston Mallette also added five off the pine.