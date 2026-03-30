5 Takeaways From Michigan’s Elite Eight Win Over Tennessee

CHICAGO — It’s quite the spectacle.

The cameras, the piece of the nylon net tied on the Final Four hats, the fistfuls of maize and blue confetti hastily shoved in a pocket for safe keeping, it’s all in an attempt to savor the moment.

But the moment is fleeting. There are two more moments — wins, that is — left to capture before the Michigan men’s basketball team has accomplished its ultimate goal: a national championship.

Just because the to-do list isn’t fully checked off doesn’t mean the work can’t be admired, though. On Sunday afternoon, the Wolverines disassembled Tennessee in the Elite Eight, 95-62, earning a trip to Indianapolis to play in the Final Four against Arizona.

Here are five key takeaways from the game…

One Big Run

Michigan won the game in a five minute span in the first half. It’s as simple as that.

From the 10:52 mark to the 6:10 mark, the Wolverines tied together a 21-0 run that flipped a 16-14 deficit into a 35-16 lead. Tennessee never recovered.

Michigan has showcased the ability to rip off massive runs all season, but to do it in an Elite Eight game is a new level of dominance. And what makes the Wolverines even more dangerous is the fact that they don’t give up many runs to their opposition. In fact, they’ve only conceded three 10-0 runs all season according to EvanMiya.

Michigan played a complete 40-minute game, yes, but that five-minute segment did the heavy lifting.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Again

It’s becoming almost redundant at this point, but graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg had a stellar afternoon, again.

The catalyst to the Wolverines’ massive first-half outburst, Lendeborg collected 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

He was the best player on the court all game, and it wasn’t particularly close. He was playing with intense freedom. Anything that he wanted to do, he could do it. He ran in transition to slam home dunks, splashed in a trio of triples, and swung the rock to get his teammates involved.

Lendeborg has played his best basketball of his season over the past two games, and it appears like he’s peaking at the right time.

McKenney And Gayle Anchor Bench Production

Another nail that’s been hammered all year is Michigan’s depth. But this, too, must be mentioned again.

The legend of ‘March Roddy’ continues for senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr., even as March draws to a close. He put together another solid game off the bench, collecting eight points, five rebounds, and two blocks. He shot 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. Freshman guard Trey McKenney also extended his contributions, netting 12 points of his own.

It’s a massive luxury to have guards like McKenney and Gayle that can come off of the bench and not only hold their own, but actually enhance the play on the court.

Rim Protection Was Stellar

Tennessee shot 21 layups during the game. It only made nine.

A layup, by most standards, is the easiest shot in the game. Against the Wolverines’ interior defense, the Volunteers could only convert 42.9% of those opportunities, and it’s extremely difficult to overcome that kind of statistic.

Michigan collects the second-most blocks per game in the country at 6.1 per game, and it had eight against Tennessee. Lendeborg, Gayle, and junior center Aday Mara all collected two apiece, while junior guard Elliot Cadeau and freshman forward Oscar Goodman blocked one shot each.

It’s not just the blocks, either. The Wolverines’ sheer size down low deters shots on its own, helping to create results like Sunday afternoon’s.

Michigan Takes On Arizona In Final Four Showdown

For most of the year, Michigan and Arizona were considered the two best teams in the country. Now, they face each other in the Final Four.

The Wildcats are a unique team. They shoot the sixth-least amount of 3-pointers per game, averaging just about 16 attempts per game. But even without the 3-pointer being a staple, they boast the fourth-most efficient offense in the country according to KenPom.

In many ways, the two squads are similar. Arizona is big, strong, and physical on defense, just like Michigan. Both teams like to play through the post, and both teams are capable of putting together explosive runs.