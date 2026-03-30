Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Odds, Spread, and Total

Two teams hoping to clinch frontrunner status in their postseason brackets, with the game's loser tasked to fight harder for that No. 1 seed. The NBA's conference leaders meet Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Detroit Pistons at 9:30 p.m. EST.

Monday's clashing championship hopefuls last played on Feb. 25, Detroit notching a 124-116 victory that featured 72 Pistons points in the second and third quarters combined. Center Jalen Duren tallied 29 points in a dominant double-double that matched the point total of Detroit's superstar guard Cade Cunningham. The win was the Pistons' first over the Thunder in three tries, going back to 2024. OKC's own big man Jaylin Williams led all scorers with 30 points.

Detroit earned two wins late last week and was off by Saturday night, while OKC battled the New York Knicks in Sunday's marquee matchup to set up this Monday's second bout of a back-to-back against the 54-20 Pistons, outclassing the Knickerbockers 110-100 in the previous game. However, the 59-18 OKC Thunder don't have an injury dilemma that's anything like Cunningham's scary absence from the Pistons' lineup.

Spread

Pistons +13.5 (-107)

Thunder -13.5 (+101)

Money line

Pistons +588

Thunder -674

Total

Over 218.5 (-107)

Under 218.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Trends

Home teams have prevailed in four of the last five meetings.

The Detroit Pistons have gone 4-1 in their last four road games.

The Pistons are 8-11 against the point spread since Feb. 21.

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Guard Cade Cunningham is out with a collapsed lung.

Guard Duncan Robinson is questionable with a hip injury.

Forward Tobias Harris is questionable with a hip injury.

Guard Wendell Moore Jr. is questionable with a knee injury.

Center Jalen Duren is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Ausar Thompson is questionable with an ankle injury.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Forward Thomas Sorber is out for the season with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder Predictions and Picks

A post from the Pro Football & Sports Network explains Cunningham's ailment in dire terms, describing how what seemed to be a back injury suffered against the Washington Wizards on March 17 was later diagnosed as a “collapsed lung” for the unfortunate point guard. The article concludes that while Cunningham may potentially be poised to return in the postseason, “a magical run is in serious jeopardy for (Detroit's) organization.”

The NBPA is pressuring NBA commissioner Adam Silver to waive the 65-games-played rule to make Cunningham eligible to win Most-Valuable Player this spring. As far as Pistons fans are concerned, the 2025-26 regular season could last 65 more games, so long as it buys Cunningham enough time to return to action in the playoffs. For now, OKC's guard play creates a tough Monday matchup for a Detroit squad that's got Daniss Jenkins starting in Cunningham's spot. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a suborbital 31.4 points per game. Oklahoma City also ranks second overall without the basketball.