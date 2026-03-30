Detroit Tigers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back on offense as they battle the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at 10:10 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 2-1 and first in the AL Central Division. They just took two out of three on the road against the San Diego Padres. The pitching did well in all three games and only gave up a total of seven runs. In Game 1, the offense scored four runs early and won 8-2. In Game 2, the Tigers were down 2-1 late in the game, and the offense scored four runs in the eighth, and won 5-2. In the finale, Detroit only got two hits and couldn't complete the sweep.

The Diamondbacks are 0-3 and tied for third in the NL West. They just got swept on the road by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first game wasn't close, but the other two losses were only by a run. In Game 1, the Dbacks did have a 2-0 lead and the Dodgers put together two, four-run innings, and won 8-2. In Game 2, Arizona had another 2-0 lead, Los Angeles got another four-run inning, Dbacks tied things up, and the Dodgers took the lead late and won 5-4. In the finale, the Diamondbacks led 2-0 again and gave up late runs for another brutal loss.



Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+153)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-173)

Money line

Tigers +102

Diamondbacks -112

Total

OVER 9 (-106)

UNDER 9 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on March 30, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Detroit's last 16 games.

Detroit is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Arizona.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Detroit's last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Arizona's last six games.

Arizona is 0-8 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Arizona's last 11 games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS - 10-day il

Hao-Yu Lee, 2B - Day-to-day

Thayron Liranzo, C - Out

Josue Briceno, C - Out

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Out

Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF - 10-day il

Tyler Locklear, 1B - 10-day il

Adrian Del Castillo, C - 10-day il

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

Detroit is tied for eighth in runs, 20th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Dillon Dingler leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Tigers will look to get more consistent bats as they had on opening day. The pitching is trending up and the bottom of the lineup needs to get going.

On the mound for the Tigers is Justin Verlander. He has come full circle and is back to where his career began. Last season, the 43-year-old went 4-11, with a 3.85 ERA. Don't let the record fool you, he had a decent amount of quality starts and the San Francisco Giants didn't give him run support. Last season, Verlander faced Arizona twice and only gave up two runs.

Arizona is tied for 19th in runs, tied for 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging percentage. Alek Thomas leads the team in RBIs. The Dbacks had two winnable games against the Dodgers and the bullpen couldn't shut things down. The offense did well, setting the tone early with runs, but the pitching will try to work on avoiding the big innings in the critical moments.

On the mound for the Diamondbacks is Michael Soroka. Last season, he was 3-8, with a 4.52 ERA. He had four quality starts and didn't really have too many bad outings. Soroka will usually pitch about four to five innings.

Best Bet: Under