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Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Detroit Red Wings will try to beat a team that’s boasting one of its most emphatic 2025-26 victories when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Red Wings inside PPG Paints…

Kurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 03: Albert Johansson #20 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck in front of Justin Brazeau #16 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on January 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings will try to beat a team that's boasting one of its most emphatic 2025-26 victories when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Red Wings inside PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Pittsburgh did more than welcome Sidney Crosby back to the lineup on Monday. The 37-21-16 Penguins poured it on the division-rival New York Islanders via five goals in the second period of an 8-3 drubbing. Veteran forwards Anthony Mantha and Rickard Rakell scored two goals each for the Penguins, while Crosby tallied a pair of assists. It was the Pens' first Metropolitan Division triumph since Feb. 26.

Detroit's struggle could cast the Red Wings as an unpopular pick in Pittsburgh. Captain Dylan Larkin's return from injury couldn't prevent a skid that has included only one win in the last four games. The Red Wings, sporting a 39-28-6 record and 86 points through 73 games, must earn two points against Pittsburgh to have a chance to tie Columbus for the final wild-card position after Tuesday's action.

Spread

  • Red Wings +1.5 (-278)
  • Penguins  -1.5 (+225)

Money line

  • Red Wings -110
  • Penguins  -110

Total

  • Over 6.5 (+110)
  • Under 6.5 (-130)

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Detroit Red Wings are 4-8 in their last 12 contests.
  • Pittsburgh has dropped its previous three home games.
  • Totals went over in 12 of Pittsburgh's last 13 contests.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

  • Center Michael Rasmussen is out with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Center Sidney Crosby is probable with a lower-body injury.
  • Center Evgeni Malkin is questionable with an upper-body injury.
  • Center Blake Lizotte is out with an upper-body injury.
  • Center Filip Hallander is out with a leg injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Pittsburgh Penguins Predictions and Picks

Chad Twaro of Octopus Thrower claims that the Red Wings have a “lack of identity,” putting general manager Steve Yzerman in the crosshairs of a full-scale rebuild if Detroit lets its third and fourth lines deteriorate any further. Twaro thinks that the Red Wings' top six needs an upgrade, too, arguing that Larkin's team has “(fallen) short … three years in a row.” There's still a lot of hockey to play in 2026. There's no denying, however, that the Red Wings' stars are under pressure to produce right now.

Defenseman Moritz Seider and forward Patrick Kane's shiny stats from Detroit's 5-3 loss to Philadelphia three days ago shroud the fact that the Red Wings offense was impotent early in the contest, needing a three-goal third period to make the score respectable. Detroit's goaltending can be shaky when its snipers manage to score goals. But the same can be said about Pittsburgh's dicey effort since the Olympic break.

Bettors could be lulled into Pittsburgh's puck line based on the Penguins' big win from a night ago. They should consider that Pittsburgh has fallen in three straight at PPG Paints Arena going into Tuesday's faceoff. Pittsburgh's flawed checking has led to a huge over-totals trend in Penguins games, a more reliable wager for a potentially high-scoring clash in Steel City.

Detroit Red WingsPittsburgh Penguins
Kurt BoyerWriter
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