Detroit Tigers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total

After nearly pulling off a massive comeback on Monday night, the Tigers look to even their series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST in Phoenix, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV.

Down 8-0 in the seventh inning on Monday, Detroit (2-2) erupted for six runs against the Arizona bullpen and loaded the bases with two outs before the comeback bid fizzled out. Despite the 9-6 loss, the offensive surge was a welcome sight for a Tigers lineup hitting just .221 through four games.

Colt Keith leads the team with a .429 average, while catcher Dillon Dingler has driven in a team-high five runs.

The Tigers will hand the ball to right-hander Casey Mize, who went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season.

Arizona (1-3), meanwhile, earned its first win of the season behind four RBIs from Corbin Carroll and steady hitting from Gabriel Moreno (.333 AVG).

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona after going 13-9 with a 5.25 ERA last year.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+156)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline

Tigers -101

Diamondbacks -109

Total

Over 9.5 (-113)

Under 9.5 (-103)

Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Tigers are 2-2 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks are 1-3 on the season but 3-1 against the spread.

The total has gone under in 11 of the Tigers' past 15 games

The total has gone over in three of the four Diamondbacks games this season.

The Tigers have won five of the last seven matchups against the Diamondbacks.

The over has hit in the past six meetings between these teams in Arizona.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Diamondbacks

Pavin Smith, 1B — 10-day IL. (elbow).

Blake Walston, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Cristian Mena, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Merrill Kelly, SP — 15-day IL (nerve).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF — 10-day IL (knee).

Tyler Locklear, 1B — 10-day IL (elbow).

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

"The Diamondbacks finally got on the board with a win where the offense broke out, and that could have a carryover effect. Pfaadt's season numbers from last season aren't great, but all of those hiccups came on the road. At home through 97.1 innings, Pfaadt had a 3.24 ERA and a .250 allowed batting average .... I'm going to back Arizona at home." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Diamondbacks money line