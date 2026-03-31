Detroit Tigers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Spread, and Total
After nearly pulling off a massive comeback on Monday night, the Tigers look to even their series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for…
After nearly pulling off a massive comeback on Monday night, the Tigers look to even their series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. EST in Phoenix, with the matchup airing on MLB.TV.
Down 8-0 in the seventh inning on Monday, Detroit (2-2) erupted for six runs against the Arizona bullpen and loaded the bases with two outs before the comeback bid fizzled out. Despite the 9-6 loss, the offensive surge was a welcome sight for a Tigers lineup hitting just .221 through four games.
Colt Keith leads the team with a .429 average, while catcher Dillon Dingler has driven in a team-high five runs.
The Tigers will hand the ball to right-hander Casey Mize, who went 14-6 with a 3.87 ERA last season.
Arizona (1-3), meanwhile, earned its first win of the season behind four RBIs from Corbin Carroll and steady hitting from Gabriel Moreno (.333 AVG).
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for Arizona after going 13-9 with a 5.25 ERA last year.
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+156)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline
- Tigers -101
- Diamondbacks -109
Total
- Over 9.5 (-113)
- Under 9.5 (-103)
Note: The above data was collected on March 31, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Tigers are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 1-3 on the season but 3-1 against the spread.
- The total has gone under in 11 of the Tigers' past 15 games
- The total has gone over in three of the four Diamondbacks games this season.
- The Tigers have won five of the last seven matchups against the Diamondbacks.
- The over has hit in the past six meetings between these teams in Arizona.
Tigers vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports
Tigers
- Trey Sweeney, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).
- Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
- Sawyer Gipson-Long, RP — 15-day IL (oblique).
- Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).
- Jackson Jobe, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
Diamondbacks
- Pavin Smith, 1B — 10-day IL. (elbow).
- Blake Walston, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Cristian Mena, RP — 60-day IL (shoulder).
- Merrill Kelly, SP — 15-day IL (nerve).
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF — 10-day IL (knee).
- Tyler Locklear, 1B — 10-day IL (elbow).
Tigers vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks
"The Diamondbacks finally got on the board with a win where the offense broke out, and that could have a carryover effect. Pfaadt's season numbers from last season aren't great, but all of those hiccups came on the road. At home through 97.1 innings, Pfaadt had a 3.24 ERA and a .250 allowed batting average .... I'm going to back Arizona at home." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place
Best Bet: Diamondbacks money line
While the starting pitching matchup is relatively even, Arizona's defense sets them apart, with the Diamondbacks boasting average-to-elite fielders at every position. Arizona's offense also found its rhythm on Monday night, jumping out to an 8-0 lead before the bullpen faltered. The Tigers' offensive outburst late Monday is the anomaly, not the norm so far this season.