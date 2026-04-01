Detroit Tigers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to avoid being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 2-3 and third in the AL Central Division. In this three-game series, Detroit has had two high-scoring losses. In Game 1, they almost came back from an 8-0 deficit. In Game 2, they led 5-1 for seven innings and gave up six runs to the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the eighth. The Tigers put up six hits, and those hits were scattered around the lineup. The offense had a five-run third and that was it. They need to try to score throughout the game and not just have one good inning in the beginning or at the end.

The Diamondbacks are 2-3 and tied for second in the NL West. They have won two games in a row, and the bats are going off in this series with the Tigers. In Game 2, Jose Fernandez led the way on offense with three hits, four RBIs, and two runs scored. They need to tighten up the pitching because they did almost blow an eight-run lead in Game 1, and the pitching put the team in a hole early. For now, the bats have been consistent for four of five games in this young season.



Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+104)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-126)

Money line

Tigers -161

Diamondbacks +145

Total

OVER 7.5 (-113)

UNDER 7.5 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 1, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

Detroit is 3-6 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games when playing on the road against Arizona.

The total has gone OVER in five of Arizona's last six games.

Arizona is 2-8 SU in its last 10 games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Arizona's last nine games against Detroit.

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS - 10-day il

Hao-Yu Lee, 2B - Day-to-day

Thayron Liranzo, C - Out

Josue Briceno, C - Out

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Out

Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF - 10-day il

Tyler Locklear, 1B - 10-day il

Adrian Del Castillo, C - 10-day il

Pavin Smith, 1B - 10-day il

Tigers vs Diamondbacks Predictions and Picks

Detroit is tied for 13th in runs, 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Dillon Dingler leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Tigers have lost three games in a row and will look to find consistent offense and have their key guys get some multihit games.

On the mound for the Tigers is Tarik Skubal. In his last outing, he pitched six innings against the San Diego Padres and gave up three hits, zero earned runs, and struck out six. He is the ace of this team and one of the best pitchers in the league.

Arizona is tied for 16th in runs, tied for 13th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and tied for 14th in slugging percentage. Corbin Carroll leads the team in RBIs. The Dbacks have only had one good pitching performance this season and they will need to have it show up in the series finale because they will need to match Skubal's good numbers.

On the mound for the Diamondbacks is Zac Gallen. In his last outing, he pitched four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and gave up four earned runs, five hits, one home run, walked two, and struck out two.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread