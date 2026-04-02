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Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in a battle of two of the scrappiest teams in the NBA. The Timberwolves, behind…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: Daniss Jenkins #24 and Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EST on Thursday in a battle of two of the scrappiest teams in the NBA. The Timberwolves, behind star guard Anthony Edwards, have evolved into a team that plays hard night in, night out, regardless of the opponent or the stakes attached to the contest. Detroit does the same, bringing a hard-nosed defensive edge that is hard to find throughout today's NBA. That should make for an excellent matchup, especially with playoff seeding on the line for Minnesota. 

Even with seven games left in the year, the Timberwolves can end up as high as the third seed or as low as the seventh. Realistically, ending up as the fourth seed is the best-case scenario, as the rival Denver Nuggets only hold a game-and-a-half lead for that spot. Unfortunately, fans do not get a late-season matchup with Denver, but a date with the Houston Rockets on April 10th could very well determine Minnesota's seeding if the upcoming games do not go as planned. If their last matchup with the Pistons, a 109-87 defeat, is any indication, Thursday's affair might not start the end-of-year run on the right foot. 

Some silver linings have emerged for the Pistons from playing without star guard Cade Cunningham. Detroit is 6-2 without their floor general, and both defeats have come in overtime against a couple of the hottest teams in the league, the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Center Jalen Duren and forward Tobias Harris have picked up much of the scoring slack, while guard Daniss Jenkins has emerged as an effective distributor and scoring out of nowhere. Beating an excellent Minnesota team would show that the Pistons belong at the top of the East, whether Cunningham plays or not.

Spread

  • Timberwolves +3.5 (-100)
  • Pistons -3.5 (-105)

Money line

  • Timberwolves +143
  • Pistons -151

Totals

  • Over 225 (-103)
  • Under 225 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 2, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Minnesota has covered in three of its last five games.
  • The Timberwolves have struggled ATS when playing on the road, earning a 16-20 record.
  • The under has cashed in Minnesota's last five games.
  • The Pistons have covered in seven of their last eight contests.
  • Detroit is an even 19-19 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over has cashed in four of Detroit's last five games.

Timberwolves vs Pistons Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Jaden McDaniels, F - Out.

Detroit Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham, G - Out.
  • Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Timberwolves vs Pistons Prediction and Pick

This line is a testament to how tough the Pistons have been without their best player. Playing in Detroit does not hurt, either, especially against a Minnesota team that has been much better on its home floor this season. Even so, the Timberwolves will have an easier time compensating for their lone absence than the Pistons will for their two missing players, and should do enough to cover on Thursday.

Detroit PistonsMinnesota Timberwolves
Ezra BernsteinWriter
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