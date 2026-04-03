NCAA Men’s Final Four: UConn vs Illinois, Michigan vs Arizona Odds, Spreads, and Totals

Do the Final Four foes Michigan and Arizona have room to grow, or have the Wolverines and the Wildcats already gotten as good as two Division 1 lineups have a right to be?

Michigan is setting new standards for postseason defense after ranking sixth in the Big Ten in points allowed this season. Arizona remains a challenge for Michigan due to the versatile Wildcats' level of comfort in fast and slow-paced games alike. The Wildcats whipped the West Region with muscle, grabbing 163 total boards to their opponents' 105.

Connecticut and Illinois' runs to the 2026 Final Four look quite dissimilar at a glance. Illinois has vastly outplayed four tough opponents in a row to reach Saturday's national championship semifinal against UConn. The Fighting Illini have mirrored their Big Ten rivals from Michigan in beating every one of their March Madness foes by double-digits thus far. No. 2-seeded UConn, meanwhile, needed sensational drama to upset Duke 73-72 after surviving its Sweet Sixteen game against Michigan State 67-63.

Wait, but weren't UConn and Illinois each losing at half last Sunday? Illinois' crisis came at the midway point of the Illini's 71-59 conquest of No. 9-seeded Iowa in the South Region's championship. The trailing No. 3 seeds roared back, scoring 43 points in the second half behind a stellar effort from freshman guard Keaton Wagler. Connecticut's comeback win over the tourney's No. 1 overall seed was gritty, gutsy, and improbable in contrast, but the Illini and the Huskies each grew up as basketball teams in victory.

The 2026 NCAA Tournament semifinals and Division 1 national championship game take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. As usual, cagers will have to adjust their depth perception to score points.

Connecticut Huskies vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Did the Duke-UConn regional final end with the greatest shot in March Madness history, or a blown call on what should have been a technical foul on UConn's head coach, Dan Hurley, for contact with a referee? It depends on who you talk to. Fans from both sides can agree the Huskies have a miracle's momentum following the freshman guard Braylon Mullins' logo-length bomb that conquered Duke. Las Vegas is dissenting, though, casting Illinois as the favorite for a semifinal at 6:09 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Hurley's postgame comment that the referee was "sharing a moment" with him, as told by Grant Grubbs of On3, was coy enough to enrage the Huskies' haters more. But the real danger of the East Region final's aftermath is that the Huskies will stay psychologically tuned to the Blue Devils while the opposing Fighting Illini go into Saturday's game focused. Led by workhorses such as 6-foot-9 freshman forward David Mirkovic, who set program records via his 29-point double-double against Penn in the opening round, Illinois has held three straight NCAA Tournament opponents to under 60 points.

Connecticut will battle Mirkovic with big men like Tarris Reed Jr., the 6-foot-11 senior who was awesome in the Elite Eight. Reed's 26 points more than doubled UConn's next-best contribution versus Duke, against whom Reed also led the Huskies with nine rebounds. Connecticut's guards, like Solo Ball and Silas Demary Jr., have become the Huskies' main question marks headed into Final Four action.

Spread

Huskies +2 (-107)

Fighting Illini -2 (-105)

Money line

Huskies +119

Fighting Illini -127

Total

Over 140 (-101)

Under 140 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on April 3, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Michigan Wolverines vs Arizona Wildcats

Bookmakers are giving the Big Ten the slightest of nods in the Final Four's second Saturday tipoff. Arizona and Michigan clash in a contest of No. 1-seeded regional champions at a tentative time of 8:49 p.m. EST. The Wildcats sport a 9-2 series record against the Wolverines going into the pair's first-ever tourney tilt.

Arizona's talented lineup is the next to brave a battle with Michigan's amazing shot-blockers. The Wildcats pose a trio of elite scoring threats that includes senior guard Jaden Bradley, freshman guard Brayden Burries, and the frosh forward Koa Peat. Peat paced the Wildcats with 20 points in Arizona's regional-title triumph over Purdue. However, it's the emergence of the 7-foot-2 junior center Motiejus Krivas as a March Madness rebounding king that gives Arizona a potential X-factor against Michigan.

Michigan may still prove to be too athletic for any frontcourt in D1. Transfer senior Yaxel Lendeborg could have the finest scoring touch of any forward in the men's tourney, netting another 27 points to lead UM in its 95-62 Elite Eight takedown of Tennessee last Sunday. Lendeborg, junior center Aday Mara, and bench senior Roddy Gayle Jr. each blocked two of the Volunteers' shot attempts.

Michigan's 33-point margin of victory over Tennessee was the biggest in an NCAAM regional final since 1989. It won't be a shock if Lendeborg's lineup records yet another decisive victory on Easter Weekend.

Spread

Wolverines -1.5 (-101)

Wildcats +1.5 (-108)

Money line

Wolverines -112

Wildcats +105

Total

Over 157.5 (-104)

Under157.5 (-103)