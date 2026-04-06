Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Odds, Spread, and Totals

If polled at the start of the season, a good chunk of NBA fans would have said that the Orlando Magic had a better chance of winning the Eastern Conference than the Detroit Pistons. Now, as the teams prepare to face off at 7 p.m. EST on Monday, that judgment looks like a foolish one, as the Pistons have all but secured the first seed while the Magic are struggling to make it out of the play-in tournament.

With four games remaining in its season, Detroit's four-game lead over the second-seeded Boston Celtics is not technically safe, but barring a complete meltdown, the Pistons will have the privilege of facing the lowest seed in the East in the first round. Acting as extra insurance against a meltdown is the fact that the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are on the upcoming schedule, games that should allow head coach JB Bickerstaff's unit to clinch their draft position by the end of the week.

Things are far more complicated for the embattled Magic. Orlando is only a game behind the coveted sixth seed, a position that would allow it to avoid the play-in entirely, massively increasing its chances of surviving the first round. Even the fifth seed is only three games away, and its current occupant, the Atlanta Hawks, has a brutal schedule to end the season. However, the Magic do not have it much better, with this game and contests against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics remaining. Without a truly Herculean effort, Orlando will almost certainly be taking part in the play-in.

Spread

Pistons -3.5 (-104)

Magic +3.5 (-104)

Money line

Pistons -155

Magic +143

Totals

Over 225.5 (-101)

Under 225.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Pistons vs Magic Betting Trends

Detroit has covered in five of its last six games.

The Pistons are 13-16 ATS as road favorites, one of the only situations in which they have a negative record ATS.

The under is 3-2 in Detroit's last five.

Orlando has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA ATS, going 35-43 overall.

Things have not been much better in recent games, with the Magic earning a 2-4 ATS record in their last six games.

The over is 3-2 in Orlando's last five games.

Pistons vs Magic Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, G - Out.

Duncan Robinson, G - Questionable.

Tobias Harris, F - Questionable.

Isaiah Stewart, C - Out.

Orlando Magic

Anthony Black, G - Out.

Jett Howard, G - Out.

Jonathan Isaac, F - Out.

Pistons vs Magic Prediction and Pick