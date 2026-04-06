Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to end a four-game road losing streak as they battle the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 4-5 and tied for second in the AL Central Division. They just took two out of three at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit had a shutout win in Game 1, a good game with the bats in Game 2, and a close loss in the finale. The Tigers lost Game 3, 5-3, and a four-run fifth inning for the Cardinals was the difference in the game. Detroit had an early 2-0 lead and ended the game with six hits. Spencer Torkelson led the way on offense for the Tigers by walking three times and getting a double.

The Twins are 3-6 and last in the AL Central Division. They just lost two out of three at home to the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 1, the bats were there for Minnesota, but they only managed one run in Games 2 and 3. In the finale, the Twins lost 4-1 in 10 innings. It was a pitchers' duel, and the Twins gave up three runs in extra innings. They finished with three hits, and Matt Wallner led the way on offense with two, including a solo home run.



Spread

Tigers -1.5 (-204)

Twins +1.5 (+182)

Money line

Tigers +108

Twins -115

Total

OVER 7 (-112)

UNDER 7 (-100)

Note: The above data was collected on April 6, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Detroit is 6-3 SU in its last nine games against Minnesota.

Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Minnesota's last 18 games.

Minnesota is 2-5 SU in its last seven games.

Minnesota is 2-7 SU in its last nine games at home.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS - 10-day il

Hao-Yu Lee, 2B - Day-to-day

Thayron Liranzo, C - Out

Josue Briceno, C - Out

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Out

Minnesota Twins

David Banuelos, C - Developmental list

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 10th in runs, 11th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 11th in ERA. Dillon Dingler leads the team in RBIs. The Tigers will look to get more consistent play on both sides of the ball in their away games. This road skid has seen a mix of good pitching one day, but no offense to back up the good outings. The offense needs to set the tone and let the pitching do the rest.

On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize. In his last outing, he went six innings, gave up four hits, one earned run, walked two, and struck out nine.

Minnesota is tied for 11th in runs, 30th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 19th in ERA. Tristan Gray leads the team in RBIs. In four of their six losses this season, the Twins have scored one run or fewer. Some of those defeats were winnable and others were one-sided. In this young season, they are still looking to win their first series.

On the mound for the Twins is Joe Ryan. In two starts, he had a shutout and then gave up five runs. Ryan will try to bounce back from his last outing with fewer hits allowed and more strikeouts.

Best Bet: Under