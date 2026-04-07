Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference wild card race as they battle the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Blue Jackets are 38-27-12 and fifth in the Metropolitan Division. They have lost six games in a row and are just two points back of the last wild card spot with five games left to play. Columbus just lost to the Winnipeg Jets at home 2-1. The Blue Jackets scored a minute into the game, gave up the tying goal late in the second, and the game-winning goal halfway through the third. Columbus won in face-offs 24-9, but lost 25-16 in shots and 28-16 in hits. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Blue Jackets goaltender Jet Greaves was the third star with 23 saves.

The Red Wings are 40-29-8 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They have lost two games in a row and are also just two points back of the last wild card spot with five games left to play. Detroit just lost to the Minnesota Wild at home 5-4. After one period of play, the Red Wings led 1-0, then gave up four goals in the second, came all the way back to tie it in the third, but gave up the game-winning goal with under two minutes left. Detroit outshot the Wild 24-20 and won in face-offs 35-22, but lost in hits 25-18. The power play was 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2 on stops. The Red Wings had a lot of good scoring chances blocked and Axel Sandin-Pellikka was the third star with one goal and one assist.

Spread

Blue Jackets +1.5 (-250)

Red Wings -1.5 (+220)

Money line

Blue Jackets +101

Red Wings -111

Total

OVER 6 (-115)

UNDER 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in six of Columbus' last eight games.

Columbus is 0-6 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Columbus' last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Detroit's last seven games against Columbus.

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Injury Reports

Columbus Blue Jackets

Damon Severson, D - Out

Mathieu Olivier, C - Out

Dimitri Voronkov, LW - Out

Brendan Smith, D - Injured reserve

Detroit Red Wings

Justin Faulk, D - Day-to-day

Mason Appleton, C - Day-to-day

Blue Jackets vs Red Wings Predictions and Picks

Columbus is 18th in scoring, 18th in goals against, 21st on the power play, and 27th on the penalty kill. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists and points. The Blue Jackets are 18-16-4 on the road and 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. During this skid, Columbus has scored two goals or fewer five times and four of the losses were by one goal. The defense has been all over the place, but there have been a few low-scoring, close games.

Detroit is 22nd in scoring, tied for 10th in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 25th on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 20-15-3 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. Detroit has lost four of its last five games and defense has been an issue for them as well. Some of their last few games have been ugly ones and they have lost four straight at home.

Best Bet: Red Wings Money line