Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit hopes its ace can play stopper on Tuesday night, as Tarik Skubal takes the hill against a Minnesota squad that has won two straight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST at Target Field, with the AL Central clash airing on MLB.TV.

After a 2-0 start to the season, Detroit (4-6) has dropped six of its last eight, including a 7-3 defeat in Monday's series opener. The Tigers' offense is hitting just .230 as a team, though infielder Colt Keith has been a massive bright spot, slashing .387/.424/.548. Kerry Carpenter (2 HR, 6 RBIs) remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game with an illness.

The Tigers turn to their back-to-back AL Cy Young winner to stop the bleeding. Skubal (1-1, 0.69 ERA) has been unsurprisingly masterful through his first two starts, striking out nine batters without issuing a single walk over 13 innings of work.

Minnesota (4-6) hopes to build on Monday's victory and secure its first series win of the season. The Twins' lineup has struggled out of the gate, batting a paltry .202 as a team with a .310 on-base percentage. They have relied heavily on the long ball to plate runs, with Matt Wallner's three home runs leading the squad.

The Twins will counter Skubal with a brilliant pitcher of their own. Right-hander Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.87 ERA) has struck out 12 batters over 10.1 innings while allowing just eight hits.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+114)

Twins +1.5 (-124)

Money line

Tigers -163

Twins +151

Total

Over 6.5 (-116)

Under 6.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Tigers are 2-5 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Twins are 3-3 against the spread at home.

The Tigers have lost five straight road matchups and six of eight games overall.

The Twins are 1-4 against left-handers this season.

The over has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

The Tigers have won six of the last ten matchups against the Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Tigers

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).

Tyler Owens, SP — Day to day (hip).

Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).

Twins

Travis Adams, RP — 15-day IL (triceps).

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

"Both starting pitchers have been extremely effective early in the season. With ERAs under 1.00 for both arms and Detroit's ability to limit opposing batting averages, this game sets up as a pitching duel. Minnesota's offensive struggles further support a lower-scoring environment, and with both teams showing inconsistency at the plate, I expect runs to be limited throughout the game. Final score prediction: Detroit Tigers 3, Minnesota Twins 2." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Tigers money line