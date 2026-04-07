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Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit hopes its ace can play stopper on Tuesday night, as Tarik Skubal takes the hill against a Minnesota squad that has won two straight. First pitch is scheduled for…

Laura Bernheim
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 01: Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on April 01, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Detroit hopes its ace can play stopper on Tuesday night, as Tarik Skubal takes the hill against a Minnesota squad that has won two straight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST at Target Field, with the AL Central clash airing on MLB.TV.

After a 2-0 start to the season, Detroit (4-6) has dropped six of its last eight, including a 7-3 defeat in Monday's series opener. The Tigers' offense is hitting just .230 as a team, though infielder Colt Keith has been a massive bright spot, slashing .387/.424/.548. Kerry Carpenter (2 HR, 6 RBIs) remains day-to-day after missing Monday's game with an illness.

The Tigers turn to their back-to-back AL Cy Young winner to stop the bleeding. Skubal (1-1, 0.69 ERA) has been unsurprisingly masterful through his first two starts, striking out nine batters without issuing a single walk over 13 innings of work.

Minnesota (4-6) hopes to build on Monday's victory and secure its first series win of the season. The Twins' lineup has struggled out of the gate, batting a paltry .202 as a team with a .310 on-base percentage. They have relied heavily on the long ball to plate runs, with Matt Wallner's three home runs leading the squad. 

The Twins will counter Skubal with a brilliant pitcher of their own. Right-hander Taj Bradley (1-0, 0.87 ERA) has struck out 12 batters over 10.1 innings while allowing just eight hits.

Spread

  • Tigers -1.5 (+114)
  • Twins +1.5 (-124)

Money line

  • Tigers -163
  • Twins +151

Total

  • Over 6.5 (-116)
  • Under 6.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 7, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Tigers are 2-5 against the spread when playing on the road.
  • The Twins are 3-3 against the spread at home.
  • The Tigers have lost five straight road matchups and six of eight games overall.
  • The Twins are 1-4 against left-handers this season.
  • The over has hit in five of the last seven meetings between these teams.
  • The Tigers have won six of the last ten matchups against the Twins.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Tigers

  • Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).
  • Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).
  • Tyler Owens, SP — Day to day (hip).
  • Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).

Twins

  • Travis Adams, RP — 15-day IL (triceps).

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

"Both starting pitchers have been extremely effective early in the season. With ERAs under 1.00 for both arms and Detroit's ability to limit opposing batting averages, this game sets up as a pitching duel. Minnesota's offensive struggles further support a lower-scoring environment, and with both teams showing inconsistency at the plate, I expect runs to be limited throughout the game. Final score prediction: Detroit Tigers 3, Minnesota Twins 2." — Kim Smith, Picks and Parlays

Best Bet: Tigers money line

While siding with a road team fighting a five-game road losing streak doesn't sound great, the situational and pitching advantages heavily favor Detroit. Skubal has been virtually untouchable and faces a Minnesota offense that is batting just .202. To pile on, the Twins' bullpen is severely taxed; three key relievers have all pitched three times in the last four days, with three others seeing significant work lately. Trust Skubal to exploit a struggling Twins lineup and the Tigers' bats hitting against a depleted bullpen to guide Detroit to a much-needed victory.

Detroit TigersMinnesota Twins
Laura BernheimWriter
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