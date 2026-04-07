The Rich Frozen Four History Of Michigan Men’s Hockey

The most famous college sports tournament is undoubtedly March Madness, the college basketball bonanza that grips the nation during the start of each spring. However, for those who prefer hockey to basketball, the NCAA's playoff tournament on the ice holds a far greater appeal.

Beginning with 16 teams, the tournament is whittled down to a group of semifinalists who compete in the Frozen Four. No college program has had a longer history with that stage of the tournament than the University of Michigan.

The Wolverines have made the Frozen Four a record 29 times, as of 2026. That's been a benefit of being the winningest overall program in college hockey history. Their first 28 appearances have resulted in nine championship victories and 19 instances of heartbreak for fans in maize and blue, all spread out throughout the last 75 years.

The Vic Heyliger Era: 1944-57

The NCAA hockey tournament was first implemented as a postseason structure in 1948, right in the middle of head coach Vic Heyliger's reign over the Wolverines. Michigan was at the peak of its hockey ability when the tournament came into being and wasted no time establishing itself as the top dog in the first years of the tournament. The Wolverines won six of the first nine Frozen Fours.

Unsurprisingly, the Wolverines were a cohesive team throughout this period, but there were a couple of standout players who acted as Michigan's offensive engines. Neil Celley and Gil Burford were particularly potent scorers who often carried the Wolverines' offense on their shoulders.

The Al Renfrew Era: 1957-73

Heyliger's coaching was an almost impossible act to follow, but his successor, Al Renfrew, did his best. A former player of Heyliger's, he, unfortunately, didn't come close to achieving the accolades his predecessor did, instead only earning 51.7% wins throughout his tenure, compared to Heyliger's percentage of 77.6.

Regardless of his winning percentage, Renfrew did manage to pilot a couple of teams to the Frozen Four, reaching the semifinal stage in 1962 and 1964. The 1962 trip to the tournament ended in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Clarkson University, but the 1964 iteration had far more success. The Wolverines captured the national title against the University of Denver, making Renfrew the first man to win a title as a player and coach with Michigan. It was the seventh title in school history.

The Dark Ages: 1973-84

After a fairly successful coaching career at Renfrew, the Wolverines turned to Dan Farrell to lead their team. Through his seven years at the helm, Michigan nearly recorded a losing record, and actually did record a losing record against conference opponents. The Wolverines made the Frozen Four once under his guidance in 1977, a trip that ended in a tough loss in the national championship to Wisconsin. That was the peak that the Wolverines reached under Farrell, and they soon looked elsewhere for a change in coaching.

A former Michigan player, Wilf Martin, was initially asked to take the head coaching job in Farrell's absence. Almost immediately, the Wolverines became embroiled in a hazing scandal while Martin experienced severe health issues, leading the administration to pivot their search for a long-term head coach.

That coach was found in John Giordano. A former assistant under Farrell, he piloted the Wolverines for four seasons, recording a 68-75-6 record. Michigan never made the tournament under his tutelage, once again spurring the search for a coach that could return the program to its former heights.

The Red Berenson Era: 1984-2017

That was exactly what the school found in another former player, hockey legend Red Berenson. Berenson had just wrapped up a fantastic professional career and returned to Ann Arbor to have an equally excellent stint as a head coach.

Berenson became the school's longest-tenured head coach by a long shot, piloting the Wolverines for 33 years. In those 33 years, Michigan made an insane 23 appearances in the postseason tournament, the second all-time in NCAA hockey history. Of those 23 appearances, the Wolverines advanced to the Frozen Four 11 times, twice bringing home the national championship in 1996 and 1998. Berenson successfully revitalized a legendary program, leading it to stability and an incredible amount of success.

The Recent Years: 2017-Present

Recovering from Berenson's retirement was a task even more difficult than finding a replacement for Heyliger. The Wolverines have employed two coaches in the last eight seasons, the first of which was Mel Pearson. Pearson led two teams to the Frozen Four, with each losing in absolutely devastating fashion in the semifinal game, once to Notre Dame and once to the University of Denver. Pearson's contract with Michigan was not renewed following the 2022 season.

Michigan alum Brandon Naurato was brought in to replace Pearson. Through his short tenure, Naurato has been remarkably successful, leading the Wolverines to three straight appearances in the semifinals in his first three seasons.

A Legacy of Success