Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks: Odds, Spread, and Total

Detroit hails the homecoming Pistons' clinching of a No. 1 postseason seed this Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Motor City for an Eastern Conference tipoff at 7 p.m. EST.

It's one happy franchise meeting a glum one. Milwaukee's only similarity to Detroit right now is that the scoreboard is the last thing anyone still watching this year's Bucks is thinking of. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks' gifted superstar, is stating that he's ready to suit up alongside his little brother Alex, a recent addition to the team. The Bucks claim that the "Greek Freak" is fragile due to knee problems. Skepticism of that claim runs so rampant that the NBA has opened an investigation.

Speculators would be ill-advised to view Wednesday's tilt as a mismatch. Milwaukee and Detroit's final scores are background noise, subject to the effects of coaches clearing their benches. The 57-22 Pistons are coming off a double-digit loss to Orlando that showed how the Pistons have pulled back on the throttle after clinching the conference. Detroit's skewed spreads for regular-season games this April are a fool's gold hazard for rookie NBA bettors, who should learn just how many rookies a clinched team is willing to play.

Spread

Pistons -19 (-106)

Bucks +19 (-105)

Money line

Pistons +1787

Bucks +1470

Total

Over 220.5 (-111)

Under 220.5 (-107)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Betting Trends

Detroit hasn't lost a home game in regulation in over a month.

The Pistons are 8-3 against the spread over the last 11 games.

The Bucks are 7-1 against spreads in the last eight meetings.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons

Forward Isaiah Stewart is questionable with a calf injury.

Guard Cade Cunningham is questionable with a collapsed lung.

Milwaukee Bucks

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out with a knee injury.

Guard Ryan Rollins is out with a hip injury.

Forward Gary Trent Jr is out with a hip injury.

Forward Kyle Kuzma is out with an Achilles injury.

Center Myles Turner is out with an ankle injury.

Forward Bobby Portis is out with a wrist injury.

Point guard Kevin Porter is out with a knee injury.

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks Predictions and Picks

Detroit's injury report is trusted to be more truthful. It's also the best reason for the Pistons to dial things back the way coach JB Bickerstaff did in Orlando on Monday. The Pistons are petrified that superstar Cade Cunningham won't be ready to start the playoffs, and they need to rest center Jalen Duren soon.

Fans can't expect Cunningham's level of explosiveness from the temporary squad led by guards Daniss Jenkins and Kevin Huerter, the latter of whom needed a rare trey “off the corner of the backboard” just to finish 2 of 6 against Toronto on March 31, as told by Nick Brandel of Motor City Banter. Point-total sharks aren't excited by the Bucks' other Antetokounmpo siblings from a game-odds or proposition-odds perspective.