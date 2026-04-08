Detroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to get their win in this four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is on Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 4-7 and tied for last in the AL Central Division. Detroit has lost three games in a row and in all of those losses, the offense has scored three runs or fewer. The Tigers have yet to lead once in this series and just lost Game 2, 4-2. Detroit got a couple of runs late in the game and finished with nine hits. The offensive production was scattered and three guys had multihit games. Kevin McGonigle led the way on offense with two hits and two RBIs.

The Twins are 5-6 and tied for second in the AL Central Division. They have won two games in a row and are trying to get their first series win of the season. Minnesota has done a good job of controlling the flow of the game and stacking up the runs with ease. In Game 2, they finished with 10 hits and only two guys in the lineup didn't record a hit. The middle of the lineup played very well and Josh Bell led the way on offense with three hits and one RBI.

Spread

Tigers -1.5 (+115)

Twins +1.5 (-130)

Money line

Tigers -145

Twins +131

Total

OVER 8 (-106)

UNDER 8 (-106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 8, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-7 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 0-6 SU in its last six games on the road.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games against an opponent in the American League.

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Minnesota's last 20 games.

Minnesota is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Minnesota is 6-13 SU in its last 19 games at home.

Tigers vs Twins Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS - 10-day il

Thayron Liranzo, C - Out

Josue Briceno, C - Out

Franyerber Montilla, SS - Out

Kerry Carpenter, RF - Day-to-day

Michael Oliveto, C - Day-to-day

Minnesota Twins

David Banuelos, C - Developmental list

Tigers vs Twins Predictions and Picks

Detroit is tied for 12th in runs, 17th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 15th in ERA. Dillon Dingler leads the team in RBIs. The Tigers' pitching staff needs to avoid the big inning and the offense will look to play with a lead for once. Two of their last three losses were close ones and the bats are due to break out.

On the mound for the Tigers is Framber Valdez. His two outings this season were quality starts and he has only given up one earned run.

Minnesota is tied for 12th in runs, 26th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 16th in ERA. Bell leads the team in batting average and RBIs. The Twins' bats are trending up, but they might not be able to get the big innings against Valdez. They will try to get to him early, before he settles in.

On the mound for the Twins is Bailey Ober. In both of his two outings this season, he pitched four innings and gave up three runs on four hits.

Best Bet: Tigers Spread