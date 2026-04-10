3 Takeaways From Michigan’s 2025-26 National Championship Season

The dust has just begun to settle from the Michigan men’s basketball team’s magical Monday night, and as such, the memory of the championship game itself is fading in favor of reminiscing on the season as a whole.

There’s a lot to unpack from the Wolverines’ year, so without further ado, here are three key takeaways from the 2025-26 season…

Dusty May Deserves (Almost) All The Credit

The driving engine behind the Wolverines’ dream season scored exactly zero points all season. That’s because he’s not a player.

In just his second year in Ann Arbor, head coach Dusty May transformed this entire program. Just two years ago, Michigan had its worst season in program history, collecting an 8-24 record and finishing last in the Big Ten. Somehow, some way, May turned a reeling program into a national champion in just two seasons.

After a solid inaugural season last year, May lost a lot of talent. Starting point guard Tre Donaldson hit the transfer portal, and star forwards Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin headed to the NBA. May responded to those losses by constructing the most complete roster in the nation.

He brought in four transfers: graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg, junior guard Elliot Cadeau, junior center Aday Mara, and sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.

There was a lot of talent in that core, but how it was going to fit together was still a question. But May made it work. In a move that some people questioned, May started a lineup consisting of Lendeborg, Johnson, and Mara, all three of which played primarily center at their previous stops. Ultimately, that decision from May was a major factor in the season’s success.

And it wasn’t just that May brought in the talent, he got that talent to completely buy in.

The Wolverines were an incredibly unselfish team. Even the stars like Lendeborg passed up on stuffing the stat-sheet in favor of playing winning ball. The ability to get a collection of uber-talented college hoopers to play as unselfish as they did is a testament to the coaching of May.

So, while the players themselves put the actual ball in the basket, May’s masterful puppeteering made everything work.

Defense Led The Way

Yes, Michigan’s offense was potent, but its defense is what truly allowed the squad to flourish

Anchored by its frontcourt trio, the Wolverines’ combination of size, length, and athleticism struck terror into its opponents all season. According to KenPom, they finished as the top defense in the country, and it wasn’t particularly close. Michigan finished with a Defensive Rating of 88.5 with second-place Arizona back at 90.0.

Even if the Wolverines struggled on offense — which they did on occasion, like the National Championship game, for example — they could fall back on their defensive intensity to keep them afloat. Their defense also created offensive opportunities on the fast break. Everything started, and ultimately finished, on the defensive end.

May ran a unique scheme. Given the versatility that his players offered, the Wolverines ran a switch-heavy defense, causing a plethora of problems for opposing offenses. Whether May sticks with that scheme moving forward or if he was simply trying to maximize the impact of his team’s size, defense really did win a championship for Michigan.

This Is The Best Michigan Men’s Basketball Team Of All Time

This takeaway might ruffle some feathers, but ultimately, it’s hard to deny its merit.

The Wolverines finished the season a ludicrous 37-3 overall and finished 19-1 in Big Ten play en route to a regular season Big Ten Championship. Top cap it all off, they blazed through the NCAA Tournament to seize the national title.

There are three other teams that might compete for “best Michigan squad of all time.” The first of which is the 1988-89 squad, which is the only other team to win the national championship. This iteration of the Wolverines, led by forward Glen Rice, finished 30-7 overall and 12-6 in the Big Ten. While they also won the title, the 2025-26 team’s regular season was far more dominant.

Then there are the two ‘Fab Five’ teams from 1991-92 and 1992-93. These teams were some of the most influential in the games history and were every bit as good as advertised. For the sake of comparison, the records listed here will include vacated wins.

Led by a quintet of freshmen in 1991-92, Michigan made the National Championship Game before losing to Duke. It finished the year 25-9 overall and 11-7 in the Big Ten.

In 1992-93, that same core reached the National Championship Game once again, but lost to North Carolina. It finished the year 31-5 overall and 15-3 in the conference.

Both of the Fab Five teams were undoubtedly influential, but they were never able to finish the job. It’s hard to argue with a national championship ring, and it’s hard to argue with a conference championship. Only the 1989 squad won the national championship, and none of those teams won the Big Ten. Only this year’s team has done both.