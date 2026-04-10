3 Takeaways From Michigan’s Frozen Four Loss To Denver

With less than three minutes to go, it really seemed like Michigan was lined up to secure the win.

The Wolverines hadn’t allowed a goal in nearly 35 minutes of play, and all they had to do was survive for less than three more minutes. But a late-game goal sent the match into overtime, and the Pioneers found a way to win.

The game featured a flurry of goals clustered around the end of the first period and start of the second, but the game slowed down from there. Not wanting to continue what was shaping up to be a high-scoring affair, both teams slipped in a more conservative position, seeking more to prevent goals than to actively seek them.

Eventually, after an overtime period and some change, the Pioneers broke the 3-3 tie and advanced to Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin.

It certainly wasn’t the result the Wolverines wanted out of their trip to Las Vegas. And even after a largely successful season, they still find themselves heading back to Ann Arbor disappointed.

Here are three takeaways from the loss…

Fatigue Sets In

By the time the game finally reached its conclusion, more than three hours had elapsed. That’s a lot of hockey.

Even by the end of the third period, the fatigue was beginning to show for both teams. And by the time they had played an extra period and a half, both squads were exhausted. When both teams are as tired as they were, things begin to break down.

It was a self-fulfilling prophecy. Neither team could score on the other, so the game continued. But because the game continued, the teams were too tired to put together a scoring play. In the end, Denver was the team that mustered up enough strength to finally put an end to the duel.

Shot Advantage Didn’t Covert

The Wolverines dominated the shot ratio, taking 52 shots to Denver’s 26. But they still couldn’t find a way to win.

A lot of credit has to go to the Pioneers’ freshman goaltender Johnny Hicks. He’s been stellar all season, and that was no different Thursday night. He made 49 saves on 52 opportunities (.942), including several outstanding stops.

Michigan had plenty of chances, it just couldn’t find a way to convert.

Yet Another Frozen Four Loss

Since 2018, the Wolverines have been to the Frozen Four five times. They have lost all five times.

It’s becoming a pattern for the program. They put together really solid seasons, but they just can’t get over the hump. This season is particularly devastating, considering Michigan was considered the best team in the country for most of the year.

There’s just something about the Frozen Four that the Wolverines simply can’t crack. It’s not that getting to the Frozen Four in the first place isn’t impressive in itself — it is. Instead, it’s more about how good the program has been over the last decade without the hardware to show for it.