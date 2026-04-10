Michigan Can’t Take Down Denver In 2OT, Loses In Frozen Four

The No. 1 seed Michigan ice hockey team (37-8-1) lost a double-overtime thriller in the Frozen Four at the hands of Denver (28-11-3), 4-3, coming up just short of a National Championship Game appearance.

The Wolverines looked just a tad slow out of the gates. A couple of turnovers, a few missed shots — nothing out of the ordinary, but the Pioneers simply came out with more energy. And eventually, that very slight discrepancy translated to the scoreboard, and Denver earned the game’s first advantage.

Off of a Michigan turnover by senior defenseman Luca Fantilli, Denver forward Kyle Chyzowski ripped a one-timer that just squeaked through freshman goaltender Jack Ivankovic legs. It was formed from one small lapse, but that was all it took for the Pioneers to take an early 1-0 lead.

It only lasted for a little under seven minutes.

When Wolverines’ senior forward Kienan Draper won a face-off, fellow senior forward Josh Eernisse picked up the loose puck and fired a shot into the top-right corner of the goal to tie the game up.

That’s all it took to earn a fresh hockey game, and the Wolverines weren’t done in the first period.

Less than a minute later, freshman forward Adam Valentini fired a shot on net. It bounced off to the left, directly into senior forward T.J. Hughes’ stick, and he poked it in off of the rebound. Just like that, Michigan gained its first lead of the day at 2-1 and carried it into the first intermission.

Just as the Pioneers’ lead didn’t last long, neither did Michigan’s.

The Wolverines actually killed Denver’s power play, but just a few seconds after they returned to full strength, Pioneers defenseman Cale Ashcroft stung the puck into the upper-left hand corner of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 17:30 to play in the second period.

The frenetic-scoring game that the previous 10 minutes foreshadowed never formulated. Instead, the game started to slow down and the 2-2 tie held. Both teams had their fair share of chances to score, but they simply couldn’t convert.

Heading into the final period, the Wolverines owned the shot advantage 22 to 15, but alas, they didn’t have a lead to show for it. And with that, the ever-important third period reached new heights: This one was for a spot in the National Championship Game.

Michigan picked up two early penalties. The first was on senior defenseman Tyler Duke just 24 seconds into the period, and the second was on junior forward Garrett Schifsky. Just as they had two times before already in the game, the Wolverines killed both power plays to navigate yet another sticky situation.

Then, finally, Denver got called for its first penalty of the game. Michigan owns the best power play in the nation, scoring on 31.6% of its opportunities. And this singular Pioneers penalty is all the Wolverines needed.

Junior forward Jayden Perron used the extra space to flick the puck right into the back of the net from fairly deep. With less than nine minutes to play, Michigan held a 3-2 lead and all it had to do was hold on.

The Wolverines started to bleed the clock out, muddying the waters whenever they could. As the minutes ticked away, they inched closer and closer to earning a spot in Saturday’s showdown against Wisconsin.

The clock moved under three minutes to play, but Michigan just couldn’t hold on for long enough.

On a redirection right near the net, freshman forward Clarke Caswell punched in a quick goal to tie the game right back up at 3-3. Neither team could pull off a last minute goal, and the game headed to overtime.

One overtime wasn’t enough. Twenty minutes came and went, but neither team was able to find the back of the net. So, a fresh 20 minutes was thrown up on the board, and the squads prepared to duke it out once more.

It seemed like two overtimes might not be enough either, but with 7:25 left in double overtime, Denver junior defenseman Kent Anderson snuck a shot between Ivankovich and the right post.

The puck found the back of the net, finally ending the game, and with it, Michigan’s season. It marks yet another promising season for the Wolverines that ends in heartbreak, just short of the ultimate goal.