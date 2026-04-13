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Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

The 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings were eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention via defeat to New Jersey in the season’s 80th game. They’ll try to make the best of a…

Kurt Boyer
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 09: Marco Kasper #92 of the Detroit Red Wings tries to control the puck next to Luke Glendening #41 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on April 09, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings were eliminated from Stanley Cup playoff contention via defeat to New Jersey in the season's 80th game. They'll try to make the best of a somber scenario versus host Tampa Bay on Monday at 7 p.m. EST.

Detroit's radio announcers had tones of resignation in their voices before the opening faceoff of Saturday's 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils. It was unlikely that the Red Wings were going to catch up to Ottawa or Boston in the Eastern Conference wild-card race even if Detroit won its final two regular-season contests. That didn't make it any less painful for Detroit when Devils forward Jesper Bratt erased a 2-1 Red Wings lead in midgame, foreshadowing New Jersey's dominant third period that knocked the Red Wings out.

Dylan Larkin's lineup was unable to snap what's now become a 10-year streak of the Red Wings missing the playoffs. The blame will be aimed upstairs before reaching Detroit's captain. Larkin returned from an injury to no avail for this spring's Wings, who have won just two of their last eight contests down the stretch. General manager Steve Yzerman is about to toil under a whole new level of scrutiny.

Spread

  • Red Wings +1.5 (-147)
  • Lightning -1.5 (+135)

Money line

  • Red Wings +171
  • Lightning -182

Total

  • Over 6.5 (+104)
  • Under  (-116)

Note: The above data was collected on April 13, 2026, and may have changed since writing. 

  • Detroit is 2-5 in its previous seven games on the road.
  • Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing skid on Saturday.
  • Detroit has scored six wins in the previous 10 meetings.

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

  • Centerman Michael Rasmussen is out with an undisclosed injury.
  • Centerman Mason Appleton is questionable with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Centerman Zemgus Girgensons is questionable with an undisclosed injury.
  • Centerman Dominic James is out until 2026-27 with a leg injury.
  • Defenseman Maxwell Crozier is out until 2026-27 with an abdominal injury.
  • Right winger Pontus Holmberg is doubtful with an upper-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Predictions and Picks

There are NHL teams whose playoff hopes are spoiled. Then there are those who've been spoiled by success. Tampa Bay is in a drama of its own that Lightning fans would call fun, since the Bolts have clinched a playoff appearance. Nikita Kucherov's club remains in a dogfight with Buffalo and Montreal for top seeding in the powerful Atlantic Division. The 49-25-6 Lightning will finish among the NHL's top eight overall, but they could be a No. 3 divisional seed.

The Red Wings won't be keen to play spoilers on Monday. The wound is too fresh from an elimination that “stinks,” as defenseman Moritz Seider told Helene St. James of USA Today. But the effects of Tampa's unexpected nerves at season's end might still show on the ice at Benchmark International Arena, exacerbated by Tampa's defenseman Victor Hedman missing ice time for personal reasons. 

Superior teams often handle must-win scenarios with care and caution, working to conserve a 1-0 or 2-1 lead without going bonkers on the attacking end. While the win isn't really a must-have for the Bolts, they must aim, shoot, and score with way more consequences riding on every play than the Wings have to ponder. Look at the under-total-goals odds for a game that may be as quiet as Detroit's dressing room.

Detroit Red WingsTampa Bay Lightning
Kurt BoyerWriter
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