Miami Marlins vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tigers hope a return home will cure their early-season woes as they open a three-game weekend series against the Marlins on Friday. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST in Detroit, airing on MLB.TV.

Detroit (4-9) turns the page from a disastrous road trip that culminated in a four-game sweep by the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers managed just five hits in Thursday's 3-1 defeat, going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Even worse, center fielder Parker Meadows suffered a scary head injury after colliding with left fielder Riley Greene in the eighth inning. Meadows was hospitalized overnight, and his status remains day-to-day.

Keider Montero (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will get the ball for the Tigers. The right-hander surrendered three runs (two earned) over 4.1 innings in his season debut against St. Louis but dominated Miami last September, tossing five shutout innings to earn the win.

Miami (8-5) arrives north after securing back-to-back emphatic victories to salvage a series split against Cincinnati. The Marlins' 8-1 win on Thursday came from three hits and three RBIs from Owen Caissie, alongside a stellar performance from Javier Sanoja. Sanoja is batting .406 on the young season, while Liam Hicks leads the club with three home runs and 13 RBIs.

The Marlins send Chris Paddack (0-1, 8.31 ERA) to the mound to keep the momentum rolling. Paddack struggled in his first start of the season (eight hits and eight runs in four innings), but he looked sharp out of the bullpen on Sunday, allowing just one unearned run over 4 2/3 innings against the Yankees.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-155)

Tigers -1.5 (+141)

Moneyline

Marlins +131

Tigers -139

Total

Over 8.5 (-107)

Under 8.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 10, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Tigers Betting Trends

The over has hit in nine of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Tigers are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 outings.

The Tigers are 2-5 when playing as the favorites.

The Tigers have lost nine of their last 12 games at home.

The Marlins have won four of the last five matchups against the Marlins.

The Tigers are 1-5 against the Marlins when playing in Detroit.

Marlins vs Tigers Injury Reports

Marlins

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (hamstring)

Christopher Morel, LF — 10-day IL (oblique)

Esteury Ruiz, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers

Trey Sweeney, SS — 10-day IL (shoulder).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).

Tyler Owens, SP — Day to day (hip).

Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).

Marlins vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Both teams have shown ability to manufacture runs without relying on power — Miami's 16 stolen bases compared to Detroit's five suggests more aggressive baserunning that could create extra scoring chances. In a tight game where both starters may work limited innings, Miami's slightly better bullpen depth and more dynamic offensive approach creates small but meaningful advantages in late-game situations." — Joe Jensen, PredictEm

Best Bet: Marlins