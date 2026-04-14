LionsTigersPistonsRed Wings
LISTEN LIVE

Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Kansas City Royals will open their second straight series against an AL Central opponent when they face the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams have…

Ezra Bernstein
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 12: Colt Keith #33 of the Detroit Tigers hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Comerica Park on April 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals will open their second straight series against an AL Central opponent when they face the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams have failed to capitalize on the most wide-open division in baseball, instead earning matching 7-9 records. Tuesday's contest is an excellent opportunity for either team to propel itself into second place while pushing a rival even further down the standings.

Statistically, Kansas City starter Cole Ragans has had a rough start to the year, earning a 5.91 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP over three starts. However, those numbers are slightly misleading, as the ace was forced out of his last appearance after a line drive drilled his thumb only two outs into the game. Ragans did well to avoid a serious injury and now has the opportunity to rebound against a Tigers lineup that is slowly picking up steam. Rebound he must, as it is hard to envision too much run support coming from a Royals lineup that has scored two or fewer runs in five of its last six games.

Opposing Ragans is another big-time pitcher, free agent acquisition Framber Valdez. After two solid outings, Valdez experienced a nightmarish game against the Minnesota Twins, allowing 10 hits, a couple of walks, and eight runs. Fortunately for the lefty, the already docile Royals have struggled against southpaws, hitting a dismal .204 to go along with a .299 on-base percentage. Detroit's own offensive outlook does not look too promising, either, as the vast majority of the lineup has had trouble hitting Ragans throughout these divisional matchups. There is not a single Tiger who has a career average higher than .250 against Kansas City's prized starter, setting the stage for a low-scoring affair here.

Spread

  • Royals -1.5 (+173)
  • Tigers +1.5 (-197)

Money line

  • Royals -106
  • Tigers -116

Totals

  • Over 7.5 (+111)
  • Under 7.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

  • Kansas City is 2-4 in its last six games.
  • The under is 3-1 in Kansas City's last four contests.
  • The Tigers managed to cover in all three of their recent games against the Marlins.
  • The under is 3-2-1 in Detroit's last six games.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

  • Carlos Estevez, RP - Out.

Detroit Tigers 

  • Justin Verlander, SP - Out.
  • Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction and Pick

There are several attractive options on the board here. Detroit's lineup seems to be entering its groove in the batter's box, and Valdez has a fantastic opportunity to rebound from what might end up being his worst outing of the season. Picking the Tigers is the right move, even if Ragans is an intimidating matchup. The under also looks quite enticing. Detroit has been somewhat hot in recent games, but Ragan's history against them shows that he can slow the Tigers down. Additionally, Kansas City's offense has been frigid at the plate and will likely continue to be ice-cold against Valdez. This should be a closely contested, low-scoring affair that Detroit wins.

Detroit TigersKansas City Royals
Ezra BernsteinWriter
Related Stories
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 11: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers singles to drive in Colt Keith against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Comerica Park on April 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
MLBMiami Marlins vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 04: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers throws a first inning pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals at Comerica Park on April 04, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
MLBDetroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 07: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins is out at second base as Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers turns a double play in the third inning at Target Field on April 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
MLBDetroit Tigers vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Spread, And TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect