Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Kansas City Royals will open their second straight series against an AL Central opponent when they face the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. EST on Tuesday. Both teams have failed to capitalize on the most wide-open division in baseball, instead earning matching 7-9 records. Tuesday's contest is an excellent opportunity for either team to propel itself into second place while pushing a rival even further down the standings.

Statistically, Kansas City starter Cole Ragans has had a rough start to the year, earning a 5.91 ERA and a 1.69 WHIP over three starts. However, those numbers are slightly misleading, as the ace was forced out of his last appearance after a line drive drilled his thumb only two outs into the game. Ragans did well to avoid a serious injury and now has the opportunity to rebound against a Tigers lineup that is slowly picking up steam. Rebound he must, as it is hard to envision too much run support coming from a Royals lineup that has scored two or fewer runs in five of its last six games.

Opposing Ragans is another big-time pitcher, free agent acquisition Framber Valdez. After two solid outings, Valdez experienced a nightmarish game against the Minnesota Twins, allowing 10 hits, a couple of walks, and eight runs. Fortunately for the lefty, the already docile Royals have struggled against southpaws, hitting a dismal .204 to go along with a .299 on-base percentage. Detroit's own offensive outlook does not look too promising, either, as the vast majority of the lineup has had trouble hitting Ragans throughout these divisional matchups. There is not a single Tiger who has a career average higher than .250 against Kansas City's prized starter, setting the stage for a low-scoring affair here.

Spread

Royals -1.5 (+173)

Tigers +1.5 (-197)

Money line

Royals -106

Tigers -116

Totals

Over 7.5 (+111)

Under 7.5 (-101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 14, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

Kansas City is 2-4 in its last six games.

The under is 3-1 in Kansas City's last four contests.

The Tigers managed to cover in all three of their recent games against the Marlins.

The under is 3-2-1 in Detroit's last six games.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Kansas City Royals

Carlos Estevez, RP - Out.

Detroit Tigers

Justin Verlander, SP - Out.

Trey Sweeney, SS - Out.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction and Pick