Michigan Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Week 1 Roundup

In head coach Dusty May’s first two years as a head coach, the Michigan men’s basketball team was a major player in the transfer portal. But, on the heels of a national championship, the Wolverines have been comparatively quiet in year three.

Michigan has picked up one commitment, lost two players, and have demonstrated interest in several more.

The transfer portal is a wild place in college basketball, and here is how the Wolverines are faring so far…

J.P. Estrella Commits

Rising redshirt junior forward J.P. Estrella was the first, and only, commitment that May and his staff picked up. Estrella spent three seasons with Tennessee — redshirting his first — before hitting the portal.

Estrella is a 6-foot-11 big man, and he averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds on 59.6% shooting last season with the Volunteers. He primarily came off the bench, but he was a significant contributor all year.

He is a dynamic rebounder, ranking eighth in the country in offensive rebounding percentage at 17.3%, and he has excellent touch in the paint. While his 40% clip from three last season looks elite, he only took 10 attempts. He has a nice-looking stroke, though, so that volume may see an uptick in May’s system.

When Michigan and Tennessee met in the NCAA Tournament, Estrella had a tough outing, scoring just seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. Regardless, May and his staff saw enough that they liked to bring him into the program.

Winters Grady And Malick Kordel Hit The Portal

The portal gives, but the portal also takes away. Two Wolverines have gone portalling, but neither were in the rotation last season.

Freshman guard Winters Grady was the first to break formation. A four-star recruit out of Oregon, Grady was unable to crack the rotation before he spent the majority of the season on the injured list with a foot injury.

Grady is a 6-foot-6 guard/wing who has a knock-down 3-point jumper. He’ll draw significant interest in the portal, but former Michigan assistant coach Justin Joyner was recently hired as a head coach at Oregon State, so Grady may follow him back to his home state.

Later that same day, freshman center Malick Kordel joined Grady in the portal. The 7-foot-2 German big man saw limited action last season, averaging 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over his 14 appearances.

Kordel is an older player, recently turning 22 years old, and has only been playing basketball for four years. He’s a development project, but his immense size and natural athleticism make him intriguing nonetheless.

Potential Targets

Outside of Estrella, Michigan seems to be fairly quiet when it comes to targets as well.

The main target is jumbo guard Juke Harris. The rising junior averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds last season at Wake Forest, and he’s one of the most coveted players in this transfer class.

The Wolverines hosted Harris last Saturday for the championship parade — quite a compelling case, for what it’s worth. But Harris is going through the NBA Draft process, so his decision will likely be delayed until later in the summer. On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Michigan is fighting with North Carolina and Tennessee for Harris.

The Wolverines were also linked to the top player in the portal in center Flory Bidunga, but he committed to Louisville.

Michigan doesn’t have a clear idea of what its roster is going to look like next year. With Harris likely a late decision, and both Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara probably in a similar boat, it might be a while before the roster really begins to take shape.