Detroit Red Wings vs Florida Panthers: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Red Wings will look to finish the regular season with a win, while the Florida Panthers try to hit the 40-win mark for the season. The puck drops on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. EST.

The Red Wings are 41-30-10 and sixth in the Atlantic Division. They just missed the playoffs by a few points and this will be their 10th season in a row not competing for the Cup. Detroit just lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road, 4-3 in overtime. The Red Wings scored early, gave up three straight goals, were able to get a third-period comeback, but fell short right away in overtime. Detroit outshot Tampa 30-22 and won in face-offs 33-23. Hits were tied at 12 apiece. The power play was 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1 on stops. Patrick Kane was the second star of the game with one assist.

The Panthers are 39-38-4 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. This team is going to finish third from last in the Eastern Conference standings and will not be able to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions. They dealt with a lot of long-term injuries to key guys and should be back in the postseason next season. Florida just beat the New York Rangers at home 3-2. They scored two goals midway through the first period and then gave up goals late in the first and second periods. The Panthers scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left in regulation. Florida outhit New York 31-28, but were outshot 27-16 and lost in face-offs 27-15. The first star of the game was Cole Reinhardt, who scored two goals.

Spread

Red Wings -1.5 (+192)

Panthers +1.5 (-214)

Money line

Red Wings -137

Panthers +127

Total

OVER 6 (-118)

UNDER 6 (+106)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Red Wings vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Detroit's last five games.

Detroit is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 4-15 SU in its last 19 games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last six games.

Florida is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Florida's last 10 games against Detroit.

Red Wings vs Panthers Injury Reports

Detroit Red Wings

Michael Rasmussen, C - Out

Mason Appleton, C - Day-to-day

Florida Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe, C - Day-to-day

Sam Bennett, C - Day-to-day

Matthew Tkachuk, LW - Day-to-day

Seth Jones, D - Out

Dmitry Kulikov, D - Out

Evan Rodrigues

Aaron Ekblad, D - Out

Sam Reinhart, C - Out

Jonah Gadjovich, LW - Injured reserve

Brad Marchand, LW - Injured reserve

Aleksander Barkov, C - Injured reserve

Anton Lundell, C - Out

Uvis Balinskis, D - Out

Niko Mikkola, D - Injured reserve

Red Wings vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 19th in scoring, 15th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 23rd on the penalty kill. Lucas Raymond leads the team in assists. The Red Wings are 20-14-6 on the road and 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit has lost five of its last six games and in all of those defeats, the defense gave up a minimum of four goals. The offense has been there for them and the games were somewhat close. This team fell hard in the standings in February and March, only having one winning streak that was two games long.

Florida is 20th in scoring, 28th in goals against, 21st on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals, assists, and points. The Panthers are 22-15-3 at home and 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Florida has won two games in a row, but before that, it lost four games in a row. The defense was giving up four to five goals per game, but the last two wins have the defense trending up. Florida has won three straight home games and looked good on both sides of the puck.

Best Bet: Over