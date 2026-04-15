Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

Riding a four-game winning streak and the confidence of a narrow win in the series opener, the red-hot Tigers look to continue their dominance at Comerica Park when they host the Royals on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. EST, with the AL Central matchup airing on MLB.TV.

Detroit (8-9) has reversed its early-season fortunes since returning home, boasting a stellar 6-1 record at Comerica Park and pulling off a tight 2-1 victory over Kansas City on Tuesday. The offense has been paced by

Infielder Colt Keith, hitting .333 with a .463 slugging percentage, paces the offense, while catcher Dillon Dingler has driven in a team-high 12 runs.

Veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty (0-1, 5.14 ERA) gets the start while struggling with command early in the season, having issued 11 walks and 12 hits over 14 innings.

Kansas City (7-10) holds a dismal 2-5 road record and has sputtered significantly. The Royals are batting just .216 as a team, though Maikel Garcia has provided a bright spot with a .288 average and .455 slugging percentage.

The Royals counters with right-hander Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.53 ERA), who has been spectacular through his first three starts, striking out 14 batters and maintaining a pristine 1.08 WHIP over 17 2/3 innings of work.

Spread

Royals +1.5 (-182)

Tigers -1.5 (+165)

Moneyline

Royals +120

Tigers -127

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (+101)

Note: The above data was collected on April 15, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The total has gone under in six of the Royals' seven road games.

The Tigers are 6-1 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in four of the Royals' last 5 games.

The Royals are 3-5 when playing as the underdogs.

The under has hit in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

The Tigers have won 13 of the last 17 matchups against the Royals.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Royals

Isaac Collins, LF — Day to day (knee).

Bailey Falter, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Estevez. RP — 15-day IL (foot).

Stephen Kolek, SP — !5-day IL (oblique).

James McArthur, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Tigers

Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).

Tyler Owens, SP — day to day (hip).

Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (wrist).

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Trey Sweeney, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Kansas City has split their last four games, but they have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last five. KC is starting Lugo, who has been very good to start the season, while Flaherty has been very average in his three starts for Detroit. I think the Royals have the pitching advantage and even though their offense is awful, I like them to win here." — David Racey, Sports Chat Place

Best Bet: Under