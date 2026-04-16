Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total

After late-inning heroics kept Detroit's win streak alive on Wednesday, the Tigers now go for the sweep against the Royals on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. EST at Comerica Park, with the broadcast on MLB.TV.

Detroit (9-9) pulled off its second 2-1 victory of the series thanks to an eighth-inning home run from Wenceel Perez, his first of the year. Perez entered the game in the top half of the inning as a defensive replacement for Zach McKinstry after his collision with Jack Caglianone.

The Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (1-1, 1.74 ERA) and his 0.68 WHIP to keep the Royals' bats quiet. The right-hander was brilliant in his last start, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.

He'll face Royals lefty Kris Bubic (2-1, 2.50 ERA), coming off a seven-inning shutout of his own. Bubic matched the two hits and walk but fanned out 11 batters to preserve his 0.83 WHIP.

Offensively, the Royals (7-11) batters have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games and carry a .216 team average. They'll look toward Carter Jensen (4 HR, 9 RBIs) and Caglione (.275 BA) to ignite a spark.

Spread

Royals -1.5 (+145)

Tigers +1.5 (-163)

Moneyline

Royals -112

Tigers +105

Total

Over 8.5 (-103)

Under 8.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on April 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals are 4-5 when playing as the favorites.

The Tigers are 6-2 against the spread when playing at home.

The total has gone under in five of the Royals' last six games.

The Tigers are 8-1 in home matchups this season.

The Royals are 1-4 in the last five games against the Tigers.

The under has hit in five straight meetings between these teams.

Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports

Royals

Stephen Kolek, SP — !5-day IL (oblique).

Isaac Collins, LF — Day to day (knee).

Bailey Falter, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Carlos Estevez. RP — 15-day IL (foot).

James McArthur, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Tigers

Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).

Tyler Owens, SP — day to day (hip).

Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).

Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).

Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (wrist).

Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).

Trey Sweeney, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks

"Kansas City has lost three in a row and they have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last five …. I think KC has the slight pitching advantage, but I won't back this offense. Take the Tigers here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"Kansas City's offense fails to produce the kind of late-game traffic needed to overcome the deficit against a Detroit relieving corps that has been one of the more reliable in the AL at home. Final score: Detroit 4, Kansas City 2." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners

Best Bet: Under