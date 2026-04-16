Kansas City Royals vs Detroit Tigers Odds, Spread, and Total
After late-inning heroics kept Detroit’s win streak alive on Wednesday, the Tigers now go for the sweep against the Royals on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. EST at…
After late-inning heroics kept Detroit's win streak alive on Wednesday, the Tigers now go for the sweep against the Royals on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is 1:10 p.m. EST at Comerica Park, with the broadcast on MLB.TV.
Detroit (9-9) pulled off its second 2-1 victory of the series thanks to an eighth-inning home run from Wenceel Perez, his first of the year. Perez entered the game in the top half of the inning as a defensive replacement for Zach McKinstry after his collision with Jack Caglianone.
The Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (1-1, 1.74 ERA) and his 0.68 WHIP to keep the Royals' bats quiet. The right-hander was brilliant in his last start, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out seven.
He'll face Royals lefty Kris Bubic (2-1, 2.50 ERA), coming off a seven-inning shutout of his own. Bubic matched the two hits and walk but fanned out 11 batters to preserve his 0.83 WHIP.
Offensively, the Royals (7-11) batters have scored two or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games and carry a .216 team average. They'll look toward Carter Jensen (4 HR, 9 RBIs) and Caglione (.275 BA) to ignite a spark.
Spread
- Royals -1.5 (+145)
- Tigers +1.5 (-163)
Moneyline
- Royals -112
- Tigers +105
Total
- Over 8.5 (-103)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on April 16, 2026, and may have changed since writing.
Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Royals are 4-5 when playing as the favorites.
- The Tigers are 6-2 against the spread when playing at home.
- The total has gone under in five of the Royals' last six games.
- The Tigers are 8-1 in home matchups this season.
- The Royals are 1-4 in the last five games against the Tigers.
- The under has hit in five straight meetings between these teams.
Royals vs Tigers Injury Reports
Royals
- Stephen Kolek, SP — !5-day IL (oblique).
- Isaac Collins, LF — Day to day (knee).
- Bailey Falter, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
- Carlos Estevez. RP — 15-day IL (foot).
- James McArthur, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
Tigers
- Scott Effross, RP — Day to day (oblique).
- Tyler Owens, SP — day to day (hip).
- Troy Watson, SP — Day to day (elbow).
- Bailey Horn, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).
- Troy Melton, RP — 60-day IL (elbow).
- Beau Brieske, RP — 60-day IL (groin).
- Parker Meadows, CF — 60-day IL (wrist).
- Justin Verlander, SP — 15-day IL (hip).
- Trey Sweeney, SS — 60-day IL (shoulder).
Royals vs Tigers Predictions and Picks
"Kansas City has lost three in a row and they have scored two runs or fewer in four of their last five …. I think KC has the slight pitching advantage, but I won't back this offense. Take the Tigers here." — David Racey, PickDawgz
"Kansas City's offense fails to produce the kind of late-game traffic needed to overcome the deficit against a Detroit relieving corps that has been one of the more reliable in the AL at home. Final score: Detroit 4, Kansas City 2." — Kyle Kargel, Winners and Whiners
Best Bet: Under
Both starting pitchers enter the matchup in dominant form, and it's not like the previous two games of the series have lit up the scoreboard. Both starters threw at least six shutout innings in their last start and now face two lineups struggling to generate runs. The Royals are hitting just .186 over their last 10 games, while the Tigers are batting .228 over that same span. With the first two games of this series both ending in 2-1 finals, expecting another low-scoring, pitching-dominated contest.