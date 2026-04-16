Michigan Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Before Michigan was even finished celebrating it's first national championship since 1989, the men's college basketball transfer portal had already opened up.

Head coach Dusty May and the Wolverines have been quite active in the portal for the past two seasons, but things have started off slowly in year three. That being said, the pace could quicken as the the portal's closing draws nearer.

Here's a regularly-updated breakdown of Michigan's activity in the transfer portal...

Transfers In

F J.P. Estrella (From Tennessee)

Estrella, who will be a redshirt junior in the 2026-27 season, comes to Ann Arbor after three years at Tennessee. He is a 6-foot-11 big man who excels at gobbling up offensive rebounds and has excellent touch around the rim. He has also shown flashes of a solid jumper, shooting 4-for-10 from three last season, but he's yet to prove it at high volume.

Last season, Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds on 59.6% shooting with the Volunteers.

Transfers Out

G Winters Grady

Grady didn't see much action in his freshman season at Michigan, so the rising sophomore guard is seeking greener pastures.

Grady was a four-star, top-100 prospect in the 2025 class, but couldn't crack the Wolverines rotation and battled injuries in his inaugural year. He can shoot the ball extremely well, and his 6-foot-6 frames gives him some positional versatility.

C Malick Kordel