Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to make it seven wins in a row, as they battle the Boston Red Sox on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. EST.

The Tigers are 10-9 and third in the AL Central Division. Detroit just had a 6-0 homestand where they swept the Miami Marlins and Kansas City Royals. In five of the last six games, the pitching has given up two runs or fewer and in a few of those games, the offense has done just enough to get some hard-fought victories. In the Royals series, Detroit had a couple 2-1 wins and a 10-9 win in the finale. In that last game, the Tigers blew a 6-1 lead, but were able to score three runs in the ninth and get the walk-off victory.

The Red Sox are 7-11 and tied for fourth in the AL East Division. Boston just went 3-3 on a six-game road trip and were able to take two out of three from the St. Louis Cardinals and they just took one out of three against the Minnesota Twins. In the Red Sox's last few games, they had a blowout loss and were shut out, but got a nice 9-5 win in the finale against the Twins. In that last game, Boston got a five-run inning early in the game and added on a bit in the middle innings.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-182)

Red Sox -1.5 (+172)

Money line

Tigers +114

Red Sox -123

Total

OVER 8 (-102)

UNDER 8 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on April 17, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Detroit is 6-2 SU in its last eight games against Boston.

Detroit is 0-8 SU in its last eight games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Boston's last five games.

Boston is 7-13 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Boston's last 10 games at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, 3B - Day-to-day

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Boston Red Sox

Wilson Contreras, 1B - Day-to-day

Triston Casas, 1B - 10-day il

Romy Gonzalez, 1B - 60-day il

Tigers vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 20th in runs, ninth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are eighth in ERA. Dillon Dingler leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Tigers are playing with a lot of confidence and winning close games, but now they have to find their game on the road, where they are 2-8 and have lost eight straight.

On the mound for the Tigers is Casey Mize, who is 1-1, with a 3.94 ERA. In two of his three outings, he gave up one run or fewer and he has one quality start this season.

Boston is tied for 16th in runs, 14th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 25th in ERA. Trevor Story leads the team in RBIs. The Red Sox are 3-3 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Boston is still looking to get some decent winning streaks going and they do have a two-game winning streak at home. The offense has been there for them, but the ERA is towards the bottom of the league standings.

On the mound for the Red Sox is Ranger Suarez, who is 1-1, with a 5.02 ERA. He has had two decent outings and just pitched six shutout innings against the Cardinals.

Best Bet: Under