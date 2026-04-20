Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: Odds, Spread, And Total

The Detroit Tigers will look to win three out of four games against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is Monday morning at 11:10 a.m. EST.

The Tigers are 12-10 and second in the AL Central Division. Detroit have just won two out of three games in this series by scores of 6-2 and 4-1. In those victories, the piching remained solid, and a good rally on offense in the middle innings was the difference in both games. In Game 2, the top and bottom of the order hit. In Game 3, the middle of the lineup did the most damage, with Dillon Dingler leading the way on offense with four hits and four RBIs.

The Red Sox are 8-13 and tied for fourth in the AL East Division. Boston won Game 1 of this series 1-0, in 10 innings. Both teams only got four hits and struck out a decent amount. Luckily Masataka Yoshida was able to get the walk-off RBI single in extra innings. In this series, the offense has scored two runs or fewer in all three games. Their pitching, the big inning, has hurt them in the last two games. On offense, there really hasn't been a standout player yet, and the hits have been a bit scattered.

Spread

Tigers +1.5 (-173)

Red Sox -1.5 (+155)

Money line

Tigers +121

Red Sox -129

Total

OVER 7.5 (-113)

UNDER 7.5 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on April 20, 2026, and may have changed since writing.

Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in four of Detroit's last six games.

Detroit is 8-1 SU in its last nine games.

Detroit is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games against Boston.

Boston is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Boston's last six games against Detroit.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Boston's last five games at home.

Tigers vs Red Sox Injury Reports

Detroit Tigers

Zach McKinstry, 3B - Day-to-day

Parker Meadows, CF - 60-day il

Trey Sweeney, SS - 60-day il

Boston Red Sox

Triston Casas, 1B - 10-day il

Romy Gonzalez, 1B - 60-day il

Tigers vs Red Sox Predictions and Picks

Detroit is 17th in runs, 12th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are fourth in ERA. Dingler leads the team in home runs and RBIs. The Tigers are 4-9 on the road and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Detroit has won eight of their last nine games, and the main theme has been dominant pitching, with the offense trending up again.

On the mound for the Tigers is Jack Flaherty, who is (0-1) with a 4.05 ERA. He has only had one bad start and is coming off of his first quality start of the season.

Boston is 23rd in runs, 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging percentage. For pitching, they are 21st in ERA. Trevor Story leads the team in RBIs. The Red Sox are 4-5 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Boston continues to be stuck in a win a few and lose a few type of pattern. They have given the Tigers a good battle, but the middle-inning rallies and struggling offense have been the main issue for not getting more wins in this series.

On the mound for the Red Sox is Sonny Gray, who is (2-1) with a 4.43 ERA. He has two quality starts this season and just had his worst outing, giving up five earned runs on nine hits allowed, including two home runs.

Best Bet: Under